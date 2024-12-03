Published 13:34 IST, December 3rd 2024
Debunking 5 Fitness Myths: Know The Real Story
Do you have lingering doubts about difference opinions that surround certain fitness aspects like lifting weights makes women fat? Read on to know more.
The world of fitness is full of buzzwords, trendy diets, and myths that just won't die. If you're still buying into these fitness fables, it’s time to stop. Here are five of the most persistent fitness myths — debunked once and for all.
Do you really need hours of cardio to loose those extra kilos?
Let’s be real: Endless hours on the treadmill aren’t going to make you any more toned or lean. Cardio does burn calories, but it won’t necessarily help you lose fat long-term. The secret? A balanced mix of cardio and strength training. Building muscle boosts metabolism, which helps you burn fat even when you’re Netflixing on the couch.
No pain, no gain
Pain is a sign that you’ve crossed into the danger zone, not a badge of honour. Overexerting yourself can lead to injury, not progress. Sore musclesspot re3 are normal, but sharp pain? That’s your body’s way of saying “stop.” Listen to it.
Spot reduction works
Dreaming of a six-pack? Sorry, crunches aren’t going to melt that belly fat away. Spot reduction — targeting fat loss in specific areas — is pure fantasy. Fat loss happens uniformly across your body through a combination of healthy eating and full-body workouts.
You can out-exercise a bad diet
Ah, the classic “I’ll just eat this pizza and burn it off later” move. Nope. Your body is a temple, not a trash can. You can’t out-exercise a bad diet, no matter how many squats you do. Clean up your nutrition and combine it with regular exercise for actual results.
Lifting weights makes women bulky
No, lifting weights will not turn you into the Hulk. Women have lower levels of testosterone than men, meaning we’re biologically less likely to bulk up like bodybuilders. What weightlifting will do is tone and strengthen your muscles, giving you that lean, sculpted look.
