Published 13:34 IST, December 3rd 2024

Debunking 5 Fitness Myths: Know The Real Story

Do you have lingering doubts about difference opinions that surround certain fitness aspects like lifting weights makes women fat? Read on to know more.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Workout myths debunked | Image: Pexels

The world of fitness is full of buzzwords, trendy diets, and myths that just won't die. If you're still buying into these fitness fables, it’s time to stop. Here are five of the most persistent fitness myths — debunked once and for all.

 

999+ Photos Cardio | Télécharger des images gratuites sur Unsplash
Is the endless running spree gonna aid shedding weight? Image credit: Pinterest

Do you really need hours of cardio to loose those extra kilos? 


Let’s be real: Endless hours on the treadmill aren’t going to make you any more toned or lean. Cardio does burn calories, but it won’t necessarily help you lose fat long-term. The secret? A balanced mix of cardio and strength training. Building muscle boosts metabolism, which helps you burn fat even when you’re Netflixing on the couch.

HIIT Workout Guide: The Science, Benefits & Workouts Ideas | Orbit Fitness
Is overexerting yourself beneficial? Imag credit: Pinterest

No pain, no gain

Pain is a sign that you’ve crossed into the danger zone, not a badge of honour. Overexerting yourself can lead to injury, not progress. Sore musclesspot re3 are normal, but sharp pain? That’s your body’s way of saying “stop.” Listen to it.

Spot Reduction Is A Myth—Here’s What To Focus On Instead | What's Good by V
Are the rumors around spot reduction true? Image credit: Pinterest

Spot reduction works

Dreaming of a six-pack? Sorry, crunches aren’t going to melt that belly fat away. Spot reduction — targeting fat loss in specific areas — is pure fantasy. Fat loss happens uniformly across your body through a combination of healthy eating and full-body workouts.

7 Scary Junk Food Side Effects — Eat This Not That
Can you overcome the unhealthy attributes of a bad diet by exercising. image credit: Unpslash

You can out-exercise a bad diet

Ah, the classic “I’ll just eat this pizza and burn it off later” move. Nope. Your body is a temple, not a trash can. You can’t out-exercise a bad diet, no matter how many squats you do. Clean up your nutrition and combine it with regular exercise for actual results.

5 Benefits Of Weight Lifting For Women | OnlyMyHealth
Lifting weights makes women bulky. Image credit: Pinterest

Lifting weights makes women bulky

No, lifting weights will not turn you into the Hulk. Women have lower levels of testosterone than men, meaning we’re biologically less likely to bulk up like bodybuilders. What weightlifting will do is tone and strengthen your muscles, giving you that lean, sculpted look.
 

Updated 13:34 IST, December 3rd 2024

