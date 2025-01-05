Search icon
Published 23:31 IST, January 5th 2025

A Hearty Cabbage Soup To Warm You Up During Cold Weather

Nourish your body and soul with this cabbage soup, and beat winter chill easily.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Cabbage Soup Recipe | Image: Pexels

There’s nothing as comforting as a bowl of warm cabbage soup to beat the winter chill.

If you’re craving a hearty meal to nourish your body and soul, look no further as this cabbage soup is the perfect choice.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups roughly chopped cabbage
  • 1 small onion roughly chopped
  • ¼ cup chopped celery (or carrots)
  • 1 small green chili sliced
  • 3 cloves
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 inch ginger
  • 1 cube Vegetarian Maggi cube optional
  • ¼ to ½ teaspoon sugar
  • Salt to taste
  • 2 tablespoons oil
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • Coriander leaves/cilantro for garnishing

For seasoning---

  • 2 tablespoons ghee/clarified butter/oil
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
(Cabbage Soup. Rep Pic. Image: Pexels)

Instructions

  • Wash, peel and chop ginger into 2 to 3 large pieces
    Heat a pressure pan and once hot, add oil and butter along with cloves and bay leaves. Saute for a few seconds.
  • Add chopped onions, ginger pieces, celery and green chilies.
  • Fry for about 1 minute on medium high, stirring often.
  • Stir in chopped cabbage and sauté again for 2 minutes.
    Add 1 to 1 ½ cups water and pressure cook on high for 1 whistle.
  • If using the instant pot, pressure cook for 2 minutes and then release pressure.
  • Remove the whole spices: cloves, ginger, bay leaf and green chilies.
  • Blend the mixture in a mixie/blender. You can use an immersion blender too.
  • Add water to the consistency you want, a crushed Maggi seasoning cube (if using), salt to taste and sugar; just a pinch if preferred. Mix well and bring to a boil.
  • Once it comes to a boil, lower the heat and simmer on medium low for 5 minutes.
    Meanwhile, prepare the seasoning.

To make the seasoning---

  • Heat ghee/oil in a small saucepan and once hot, stir in crushed black pepper powder.
  • As soon as you see the spice sizzle, remove and add the seasoning to the simmering soup.
  • Garnish light, healthy and lip-smacking cabbage soup with chopped cilantro/celery leaves/dill leaves and serve hot with garlic bread or even plain toast or a sandwich.

To make the garlic bread---

  • Soften butter and mix in grated garlic, freshly ground black pepper and chopped cilantro; mix well to combine.
  • Slice your choice of bread. Slather the garlic butter on both sides.
  • Heat a griddle and once hot, grill the bread slices on both sides on medium until light brown.
  • Serve slightly crisp garlic bread with hot and soothing cabbage soup.

(Recipe credit: curryandvanilla.com)

Updated 23:31 IST, January 5th 2025

