Amla Tea vs. Green Tea: Which Has More Antioxidants?

Amla tea, made from the fruit of the Indian gooseberry, has gained popularity for its numerous health benefits, particularly due to its high antioxidant content. Green tea, on the other hand, is a well-known powerhouse of antioxidants and has long been recognized for its health-promoting properties. But when it comes to antioxidant levels, which one has the edge?

Key points of differences between amla and green tea

Amla, scientifically known as Phyllanthus emblica, is rich in vitamin C, polyphenols, and flavonoids, which contribute to its strong antioxidant properties. In fact, amla is often regarded as one of the richest natural sources of vitamin C, which is a potent antioxidant that helps fight oxidative stress and inflammation. Some studies suggest that amla may contain up to 20 times more vitamin C than an orange, making it a highly effective immune booster and anti-ageing agent.

Green tea, made from the Camellia sinensis plant, contains catechins, particularly epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which are known for their powerful antioxidant effects. Green tea’s antioxidants are primarily responsible for its benefits, including improved metabolism, heart health, and reduced cancer risk. EGCG has been extensively studied for its role in neutralizing free radicals and protecting cells from oxidative damage.

When comparing the antioxidant capacities of amla tea and green tea, both are impressive but in different ways. Amla tea is especially potent due to its high vitamin C content, while green tea excels with its catechins, particularly EGCG. Both antioxidants play key roles in reducing inflammation and fighting oxidative damage. However, studies indicate that the vitamin C in amla tea may offer superior antioxidant protection compared to the catechins in green tea, making amla tea a strong contender for those seeking a boost in antioxidant intake.