Published 23:29 IST, January 3rd 2025

Anda Keema: The Ultimate Comfort Food With A Flavourful Twist

Anda Keema is simple yet hearty and flavourful.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Anda Keema Recipe | Image: Pexels

Elevate your taste buds with Anda Keema, a beloved comfort food that blends the richness of minced eggs with the bold flavours of traditional Indian spices.

Simple yet hearty and flavourful, Anda Keema is a versatile dish you can enjoy for breakfast, pack for an office lunch, or even serve as part of your main course.

Ingredients

  • 6 hard-boiled eggs (shredded)
  • 1 cup finely diced fresh tomato
  • 1 cup finely diced fresh onion
  • 1 teaspoon garlic paste
  • 1 teaspoon ginger paste
  • 1 teaspoon garam masala
  • 1 teaspoon tandoori masala (optional)
  • ½ teaspoon turmeric
  • 1 oz water (more or less)
  • red chili powder (I use 1 tsp)
  • salt
  • Tempered Oil
  • 2 tablespoon oil
  • 6 whole black peppercorn


Instructions

  • Heat oil in a wide bottom pan and add the peppercorns. Give them a roast until they slightly pop (use a lid if needed) and then immediately add onions. Cook until slightly brown.
  • Once the onions have cooked, add the chopped tomatoes and mix.
  • Add salt, red chili powder, garam masala, tandoori masala, turmeric, ginger, and garlic. Mix and cook for about 2-3 minutes. 
  • Grate the hard-boiled eggs into the pan, add the water, and stir. At this point if you want the consistency a bit more gravy-like then add an extra ounce or so of water. 
  • Cook on medium-low heat for about 2-3 minutes (until heated through).
  • Top with cilantro (stems taste great in this dish). Traditionally served with bread and onion salad. 

(Recipe credit: thecurrymommy.com)

Updated 23:31 IST, January 3rd 2025

