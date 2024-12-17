Published 23:02 IST, December 17th 2024
Bring Restaurant-Style Kung Pao Shrimp Home, Easy And Delicious Recipe
Recreate the bold flavours of your favourite takeout dish right in your kitchen.
Kung Pao Shrimp | Image: thewoksoflife.com
Ingredient
For the shrimp:
- 1 pound peeled and deveined large shrimp
- 1 teaspoon neutral oil
- 1 teaspoon Shaoxing wine
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon white pepper powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cornstarch
For the sauce:
- 3 tablespoons water
- 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
- 1 tablespoon light soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- 1/2 teaspoon Sichuan peppercorn powder
- 1/2 teaspoon dark soy sauce
For the rest of the dish:
- 3 tablespoons neutral oil
- 3 cloves garlic (smashed and sliced)
- 1 tablespoon ginger (minced)
- 2-4 dried red chillies (de-seeded and chopped; these can be quite spicy, so adjust to your own taste)
- 6 scallions (white parts only, cut into 1/2-inch/1cm pieces)
Instructions
Roast the peanuts:
- Heat 1 teaspoon of oil in a wok over medium heat. Add the peanuts. Stir constantly (or they’ll burn) for 4-5 minutes. Turn off the heat, and stir for another minute using the residual heat of the wok. Set aside to cool.
- They will turn crunchy once completely cooled. You can also skip this step and use already roasted, shelled unsalted peanuts.
Prepare the shrimp:
- Butterfly each shrimp, making a small cut along its back without cutting it all the way through. Add the shrimp to a bowl, along with the oil, Shaoxing wine, salt, and white pepper powder. Set aside for 15 minutes.
- Mix in the cornstarch right before cooking.
Prepare the sauce:
- In a medium bowl, make the sauce by combining the water, rice wine vinegar, light soy sauce, sugar, cornstarch, Sichuan peppercorn powder, and dark soy sauce.
Assemble the dish:
- Heat the wok over high heat, until it just starts to smoke. Add 2 tablespoons of oil, followed by the shrimp (be sure to stir the ½ teaspoon cornstarch into the shrimp before searing). Quickly sear the shrimp on both sides and transfer to a bowl once they turn light pink. Set aside.
- Reduce the heat to low. Add the remaining tablespoon of oil, garlic, ginger, chillies, and scallions. Cook for 1-2 minutes, until fragrant, maintaining low heat.
- Increase the heat to high, and add the shrimp back to the wok. Stir-fry for 30 seconds. Stir up your prepared sauce (the cornstarch settles to the bottom and should be re-stirred). Add the sauce to the wok, and stir-fry for another minute. The sauce should thicken very quickly. Add the peanuts, and turn off the heat. Mix everything well, and serve!
(Recipe credit: thewoksoflife.com)
