Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 17:31 IST, November 28th 2024

China: Travel Vlogger Recalls Instance Of Robotic Food Delivery, Netizens' Make Tip Joke

A viral video that surfaced showed an Australia vlogger, Josie, receiving robotic food delivery in a hotel in China.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Futuristic food delivery in China | Image: Instagram

The growing influence of tech on our lives, which met with resistance and fear initially, has only grown to be the daily norm. From robot chefs to AI restaurant services, the food and beverage industry seems to have infused tech as an essential element to stay futuristic.

Recently, a viral video that surfaced showed an Australia vlogger, Josie, receiving robotic food delivery in a hotel in China, which has left people who haven't experience similar instances in awe.

Robotic-food-delivery in China. Image credit: Pinterest

What would your first robotic-food-delivery experience in China be like?  

Imagine a waist height robot ringing your doorbell instead of your regular food-delivery guy. You'd be in awe too, especially if the robot in question had glowing headlights. This 'Back To The Future' moment was exactly how the vlogger felt when we went through his experience in a China Hotel.

Out of curiosity, Josie had kept the door closed on purpose to test the robot's sensibilities. The robot first informs Josie over the phone about her food delivery and then opens its head to show that he has her food package.

Australian vlogger Josie's food vlogging experience. Image credit: Instagram

Humans or robot servers: Social media debates

Josie’s caption, “This is how you get your food delivered in China. Would you prefer this? Or do you want people?” sparked a discussion among her followers. The video garnered over 2.8 million views, with users divided in their opinions.

One IG user commented, “This is the future! Absolutely amazing to see this in action.” Another commented, “Does it wait for a tip?”

Taking an alternative stance, another social media user said, “What about the jobs this takes away?” asked a concerned follower.

In support of the human delivery touch, an Instagram user said, “It feels impersonal. I’d miss the human."

 

Updated 17:31 IST, November 28th 2024

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.