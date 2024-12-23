Christmas 2024 Special: Know All About Tom Cruise's Christmas Bundt Cake Recipe

Christmas sweets are treats are readily available across the globe, but only a select few have the privilege of getting a delivery from legendary Hollywood star Tom Cruise. The Mission Impossible actor is popular for treating his A-list celebrity friends with a special coconut bundt cake on December 25.

This delish Christmas desert, that costs $130 per cake, unofficially guarantees your relevance in Hollywood's ever-evolving landscape as an actor, who can be considered one with proven mastery of this art form. Over the years, big names like Tom Hanks, Kristen Dunst, Diane Keaton, and Henry Cavill have had the honour of savouring a piece of this cococnut cake, which is filled with a layer of cream cheese frosting, white chocolate, topped off with white chocolate chips.

Tom Cruise's Christmas special dessert. Image cred: Freepix (Representative Image)

The scoop on Cruise’s coconut cake

This luxurious bundt cake is no ordinary confection. Its rich, moist layers are infused with cream cheese frosting, topped with white chocolate ganache, and generously sprinkled with white chocolate shavings. With every bite, it’s a blend of indulgence and holiday spirit that screams sophistication—perfectly in line with Cruise’s larger-than-life persona.

Want a slice of the Christmas treat action Here’s a DIY Version

If you’re not on Tom Cruise’s mailing list this Christmas, don’t worry. You can whip up your version of this star-studded dessert at home.

Ingredients for this Tom Cruise special cake:

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature

2 cups granulated sugar

4 large eggs, room temperature

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup whole milk or buttermilk

Optional additions:

Lemon or orange zest for a citrusy twist

1 cup chocolate chips, nuts, or berries

Glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

2–3 tbsp milk or lemon juice

½ tsp vanilla extract

Instructions: