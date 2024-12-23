Published 19:14 IST, December 23rd 2024
Christmas 2024 Special: Know All About Tom Cruise's Christmas Bundt Cake Recipe
Tom Cruise turns Santa Claus to bring the Christmas cheer through this lip-smacking bundt cake. Finally, we've got the recipe ahead of Christmas 2024.
Christmas sweets are treats are readily available across the globe, but only a select few have the privilege of getting a delivery from legendary Hollywood star Tom Cruise. The Mission Impossible actor is popular for treating his A-list celebrity friends with a special coconut bundt cake on December 25.
This delish Christmas desert, that costs $130 per cake, unofficially guarantees your relevance in Hollywood's ever-evolving landscape as an actor, who can be considered one with proven mastery of this art form. Over the years, big names like Tom Hanks, Kristen Dunst, Diane Keaton, and Henry Cavill have had the honour of savouring a piece of this cococnut cake, which is filled with a layer of cream cheese frosting, white chocolate, topped off with white chocolate chips.
The scoop on Cruise’s coconut cake
This luxurious bundt cake is no ordinary confection. Its rich, moist layers are infused with cream cheese frosting, topped with white chocolate ganache, and generously sprinkled with white chocolate shavings. With every bite, it’s a blend of indulgence and holiday spirit that screams sophistication—perfectly in line with Cruise’s larger-than-life persona.
Want a slice of the Christmas treat action Here’s a DIY Version
If you’re not on Tom Cruise’s mailing list this Christmas, don’t worry. You can whip up your version of this star-studded dessert at home.
Ingredients for this Tom Cruise special cake:
2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
2 tsp baking powder
½ tsp salt
1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
2 cups granulated sugar
4 large eggs, room temperature
2 tsp vanilla extract
1 cup whole milk or buttermilk
Optional additions:
Lemon or orange zest for a citrusy twist
1 cup chocolate chips, nuts, or berries
Glaze:
1 cup powdered sugar
2–3 tbsp milk or lemon juice
½ tsp vanilla extract
Instructions:
Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and prep your Bundt pan.
Mix dry ingredients in one bowl and cream butter with sugar in another.
Combine with eggs, vanilla, and milk, then fold in dry ingredients.
Bake for 50–60 minutes. Cool, glaze, and voila!
