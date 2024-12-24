Concoct These 4 Christmas Drinks For That Holiday Cheer!

Christmas is an occasion that brings merry to all regardless of your drink preferences on this festive holiday. If you're looking for drinks that'll make your tastebuds dance with joy, you've landed at the right place. Christmasy beverages from Virgin Poinsettia to hot chocolate with a twist does exactly that and more. Check out our hand-picked holiday mocktails that work as lifesavers at any Christmas party.

Pomegranate Spritzer. Image credit: Pinterest

Pomegranate Spritzer

A Pomegranate Spritzer is a delightful beverage that ensures your high on Christmas energy. From fruity notes to fizz on top, you can't go wrong while serving this drink to your non-alcoholic friends or even the younger ones present at your Christmas celebration.

Peppermint-infused hot chocolate. Image credit: Pinterest

Peppermint-infused hot chocolate

Not one soul can say nay to a cuppa of hot chocolate, especially when your drink has peppermint inside and 'Tis the season to make merry. Given the chill in the winter air as we bid adieu to 2024, this classic Christmas drink is what everyone seeks.

Apple cider mocktail fo Christmas. Image credit: Pinterest

Apple cider mocktail

For a refreshing twist on traditional holiday drinks, try crafting an Apple Cider Mocktail. This beverage combines classic autumn flavors, making it perfect for festive occasions. Serve it to your guests and let the flavors speak for themselves.

Virgin Poinsettia. Image credit: Pinterest

Virgin Poinsettia