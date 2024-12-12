Published 22:18 IST, December 12th 2024
Elevate Your Breakfast With North African-Style Egg Poach, Shakshuka Recipe
Follow this easy recipe and add some spice to your mornings.
Shakshuka | Image: lisa/downshiftology.com
Eating the same breakfast in the morning can sometimes feel boring and lack flavour. To keep things exciting, it’s always a good idea to refresh your breakfast menu.
To help you sort out your breakfast menu, we’ve curated a North African-inspired dish, Shakshuka, a flavourful and vibrant poached egg recipe.
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 medium onion diced
- 1 red bell pepper seeded and diced
- 4 garlic cloves finely chopped
- 2 teaspoon paprika
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- ¼ teaspoon chilli powder
- 1 (28-ounce can) whole peeled tomatoes
- 6 large eggs
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 small bunch fresh cilantro chopped
- 1 small bunch fresh parsley chopped
Instructions
- Heat olive oil in a large sauté pan on medium heat. Add the chopped bell pepper and onion and cook for 5 minutes or until the onion becomes translucent.
- Add garlic and spices and cook for an additional minute.
- Pour the can of tomatoes and juice into the pan and break down the tomatoes using a large spoon. Season with salt and pepper and bring the sauce to a simmer.
- Use your large spoon to make small wells in the sauce and crack the eggs into each well. Cook the eggs for 5 to 8 minutes, or until the eggs are done to your liking. You can also cover the pan with a lid to expedite the eggs cooking.
- Garnish with chopped cilantro and parsley before serving.
(Recipe Credit: lisa/downshiftology.com)
