Elevate Your Sunday With Sweet And Spicy Twist Of Apple Kimchi

Korean food is taking the world by storm, following the global craze for K-beauty, K-dramas, and K-pop.

While Koreans might not consume spices as intensely as Indians, they certainly enjoy their fair share of fiery dishes. Think of the iconic kimchi, a staple that’s not for the faint-hearted. While some relish its bold, spicy kick, others find the red-hot drama a bit overwhelming for their taste buds.

This special Apple Kimchi recipe introduces a tangy sweetness that perfectly balances the intense piquancy of traditional kimchi, creating a flavour profile that appeals to a broader palate.

Why not give this modern take on a classic Korean favourite a try? It might just become your new go-to side dish!

Ingredients

1 lb (450 g) Napa cabbage, cut into approximately 1" x 2" (2.5 x 5 cm) pieces

2 Tablespoons (30 ml) sea salt, divided

3 Tablespoons (45 ml) Gochugaru (Korean red pepper flakes)

2 - 3 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

1 Tablespoon (15 ml) Sucanat or natural cane sugar

3 oz. (85 g) daikon, peeled and cut into small pieces

1 medium firm Fuji apple, diced

3 stalks scallion, chopped

(Korean Food. Image: Pexels)

Directions

Put the cut cabbage in a large glass, stainless steel, or ceramic mixing bowl and sprinkle 1 Tablespoon (5 ml) of salt onto the cabbage. Massage the salt in with your hands for a couple of minutes. Set aside for about 30 minutes.

Place the remaining salt, Gochugaru, and garlic into a mortar and pestle. Grind until a paste is formed.

(Mortar and pestle is a two-piece kitchen tool that dates back thousands of years and it's perfect for making a spice paste or for grinding whole spices.

(Mortar and pestle is a two-piece kitchen tool that dates back thousands of years and it's perfect for making a spice paste or for grinding whole spices. Add the other ingredients to the cabbage bowl and mix well.

Add the Gochugaru paste to the cabbage-apple mixture and mix well.

Pack the kimchi mixture, including the liquid that has been released, into a quart-size, wide-mouth mason jar.

Using a wooden spoon or rolling pin, pound down the mixture to help release more liquid. Firmly pack down the cabbage mixture until it's level with the shoulder of the jar, and that there is 1 inch (2.5 cm) of brine above the top of the vegetables (see Note).

Place Kraut Source onto the jar. Allow to ferment between 7 - 10 days in a cool spot, away from direct sunlight. Check every few days that there is water in the moat, and top off as needed.

Replace Kraut Source with a standard mason jar lid and ring. Transfer to the refrigerator.

Note: As Napa cabbage releases a lot of water, keep an eye on your kimchi during the first 24 - 48 hours. There should be about 1 inch (2.5 cm) of liquid above the top of the vegetables, so pour off the excess if it looks like it will overflow. Gochugaru, or Korean red pepper flakes, is widely available in Asian grocery stores.