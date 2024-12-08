Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 16:19 IST, December 8th 2024

Elevate Your Sunday With Sweet And Spicy Twist Of Apple Kimchi

Give this modern take on a classic Korean favorite a try.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Korean Food. | Image: Pexels

Korean food is taking the world by storm, following the global craze for K-beauty, K-dramas, and K-pop.

While Koreans might not consume spices as intensely as Indians, they certainly enjoy their fair share of fiery dishes. Think of the iconic kimchi, a staple that’s not for the faint-hearted. While some relish its bold, spicy kick, others find the red-hot drama a bit overwhelming for their taste buds.

This special Apple Kimchi recipe introduces a tangy sweetness that perfectly balances the intense piquancy of traditional kimchi, creating a flavour profile that appeals to a broader palate.

Why not give this modern take on a classic Korean favourite a try? It might just become your new go-to side dish!

Ingredients

  • 1 lb (450 g) Napa cabbage, cut into approximately 1" x 2" (2.5 x 5 cm) pieces
  • 2 Tablespoons (30 ml) sea salt, divided
  • 3 Tablespoons (45 ml) Gochugaru (Korean red pepper flakes)
  • 2 - 3 cloves garlic, roughly chopped
  • 1 Tablespoon (15 ml) Sucanat or natural cane sugar
  • 3 oz. (85 g) daikon, peeled and cut into small pieces
  • 1 medium firm Fuji apple, diced
  • 3 stalks scallion, chopped
(Korean Food. Image: Pexels)

Directions

  • Put the cut cabbage in a large glass, stainless steel, or ceramic mixing bowl and sprinkle 1 Tablespoon (5 ml) of salt onto the cabbage. Massage the salt in with your hands for a couple of minutes. Set aside for about 30 minutes.
  • Place the remaining salt, Gochugaru, and garlic into a mortar and pestle. Grind until a paste is formed.
    (Mortar and pestle is a two-piece kitchen tool that dates back thousands of years and it's perfect for making a spice paste or for grinding whole spices.
  • Add the other ingredients to the cabbage bowl and mix well.
  • Add the Gochugaru paste to the cabbage-apple mixture and mix well.
  • Pack the kimchi mixture, including the liquid that has been released, into a quart-size, wide-mouth mason jar.
  • Using a wooden spoon or rolling pin, pound down the mixture to help release more liquid. Firmly pack down the cabbage mixture until it's level with the shoulder of the jar, and that there is 1 inch (2.5 cm) of brine above the top of the vegetables (see Note).
  • Place Kraut Source onto the jar. Allow to ferment between 7 - 10 days in a cool spot, away from direct sunlight. Check every few days that there is water in the moat, and top off as needed.
  • Replace Kraut Source with a standard mason jar lid and ring. Transfer to the refrigerator.

Note: As Napa cabbage releases a lot of water, keep an eye on your kimchi during the first 24 - 48 hours. There should be about 1 inch (2.5 cm) of liquid above the top of the vegetables, so pour off the excess if it looks like it will overflow. Gochugaru, or Korean red pepper flakes, is widely available in Asian grocery stores.

(Recipe credit: krautsource.com)

Updated 16:19 IST, December 8th 2024

Recommended

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MOUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
National Mathematics Day 2024: Lesser-Known Facts About S Ramanujan
Lifestyle News
Viduthalai 2 Remains Steady At Box Office, Mints ₹15.72 Crore In 2 Days
Entertainment News
Christmas 2024: Must-Visit Carnivals In Delhi-NCR
Lifestyle News
'Mamata Will Not Support it...': Sukanta Majumdar on 'ONOE'
India News
'Pushpa 2 Will Be Hit...': Is This How Bunny Reacted To Stampede Death?
Entertainment News
Pep Guardiola Gives Grave Insight Into Man City's Poor Run Of Form
SportFit
India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.