Happy Lunar New Year 2025: An Ultimate Guide To Make Chinese Dumplings

Chinese New Year 2025: The celebrations of the Lunar New Year will commence across borders from 29th January to 12th February. It is a joyous occasion that unites family and friends, and sometimes even strangers, all thanks to the festive spirit.

As we prepare to welcome the most anticipated festival of the Chinese community, amidst the hustle, let’s take a moment to learn how to make the best Chinese dumplings of the season.

Check out the ultimate guide to make Chinese dumplings below:

Ingredients

For the wrappers--

250 g all-purpose flour/plain flour about 2 cups (see note 1)

130 g water ½ cup+2 teaspoon (see note 2)

For the filling--

Beef & Chinese chive filling

Pork, Chinese chive & water chestnut filling

Pork & scallion filling

Pork, carrot & onion filling

Pork, shrimp & mushroom filling

Chicken & sweetcorn filling

Dim sum style shrimp filing (Har Gow)

Soup dumplings (Xiao Long Bao) filled with aspic

Bok choy, mushroom, vermicelli & egg filling Vegetarian

Chinese chive, egg & vermicelli filling Vegetarian

Tofu & vegetable filling Vegan

You also need

neutral cooking oil If pan-frying

30 slices carrot if steaming

For serving--

Six dumpling sauces

Homemade chili oil

Black rice vinegar

(Happy Chinese New Year 2025. Image: Pexles)

Instructions

Make the dough--

In a mixing bowl, add water to flour gradually. Mix with chopsticks/spatula until no more loose flour can be seen. Combine and knead into a dough.

Leave to rest (covered) for 10 minutes then knead again until smooth.

Cover and rest the dough again for 30-60 minutes until it becomes soft (Chinese cooks would say “as soft as an earlobe”).

If using a machine: You can also use a stand mixer with a dough hook to make the dough. Knead on low speed for 8 minutes or so until smooth. Cover and rest for 30-60 minutes.

Mix the filling--

While waiting for the dough to rest, mix the filling of your choice following the instructions found in its respective recipe.

Roll the wrappers--

Divide the dough into three parts. Roll one part into a rope then cut into 10 equal sections (cover the rest to avoid drying out).

Press each piece into a small disc with the palm of your hand.

Use a rolling pin to flatten it into a thin disc (Please refer to the tutorial video below). Dust with flour if it sticks. Repeat to finish the rest of the dough.

Assemble the dumplings--

Place a spoonful of filling on the wrapper. Seal the wrapper using the technique you're most comfortable with. Please refer to the tutorial video below or the methods demonstrated in "Ten Ways to Fold Dumplings".

(Happy Chinese New Year 2025. Image: Pexles)

Cooking option 1: Boiling--

Bring a pot of water to a full boil over high heat. Gently slide in the dumplings (cook in two batches if using a small pot). Push them around with the back of a spoon to avoid sticking. Cover with a lid.

When the water comes back to a full boil, add about 120 ml/0.5 cup of cold water then cover.

Repeat the procedure another two times. When fully cooked, the dumplings should be plump and floating on the surface.

Transfer the dumplings to a colander. Briefly rinse under tap water (make sure it’s drinkable water). Drain and serve immediately.

Cooking option 2: Pan-frying--

Heat a little oil over high heat. Place in dumplings (Gently move the pan back and forth to make sure each dumpling is in touch with the oil).

When the bottom part of the dumplings becomes golden brown, pour in cold water (enough to cover ⅓ of the dumplings). Cover with a lid (remain high heat).

Uncover when the water evaporates completely. Cook another 30 seconds or so to crisp up.

Cooking option 3: Steaming--

Scatter carrot slices in the steamer baskets, then place dumplings on top (This is to avoid sticking. You may use parchment paper or coat the steamer with a little oil).

Bring the water to a full boil in a pot/wok, then place the baskets in (you may stack up 2-3 baskets and cook all at once). Cover with a lid then steam over medium heat for 10 minutes.

Serve the dumplings--

Serve the dumplings warm with a dipping sauce if you like. Choose one of the Six Dumpling Sauces or make a simple one by mixing homemade chili oil and black rice vinegar.

Freeze uncooked dumplings--

Place assembled, uncooked dumplings on a tray lined with parchment paper (or dusted with flour). Put into the freezer.

Once completely frozen, transfer them into an airtight plastic bag/container. Use within three months.

Cook frozen dumplings--