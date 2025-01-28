Published 15:39 IST, January 28th 2025
Happy Lunar New Year 2025: An Ultimate Guide To Make Chinese Dumplings
As we prepare to welcome the most anticipated festival of the Chinese community, amidst the hustle, let's take a moment to learn how to make the best dumplings.
Chinese New Year 2025: The celebrations of the Lunar New Year will commence across borders from 29th January to 12th February. It is a joyous occasion that unites family and friends, and sometimes even strangers, all thanks to the festive spirit.
As we prepare to welcome the most anticipated festival of the Chinese community, amidst the hustle, let’s take a moment to learn how to make the best Chinese dumplings of the season.
Check out the ultimate guide to make Chinese dumplings below:
Ingredients
For the wrappers--
- 250 g all-purpose flour/plain flour about 2 cups (see note 1)
- 130 g water ½ cup+2 teaspoon (see note 2)
For the filling--
- Beef & Chinese chive filling
- Pork, Chinese chive & water chestnut filling
- Pork & scallion filling
- Pork, carrot & onion filling
- Pork, shrimp & mushroom filling
- Chicken & sweetcorn filling
- Dim sum style shrimp filing (Har Gow)
- Soup dumplings (Xiao Long Bao) filled with aspic
- Bok choy, mushroom, vermicelli & egg filling Vegetarian
- Chinese chive, egg & vermicelli filling Vegetarian
- Tofu & vegetable filling Vegan
- You also need
- neutral cooking oil If pan-frying
- 30 slices carrot if steaming
For serving--
- Six dumpling sauces
- Homemade chili oil
- Black rice vinegar
Instructions
Make the dough--
- In a mixing bowl, add water to flour gradually. Mix with chopsticks/spatula until no more loose flour can be seen. Combine and knead into a dough.
- Leave to rest (covered) for 10 minutes then knead again until smooth.
- Cover and rest the dough again for 30-60 minutes until it becomes soft (Chinese cooks would say “as soft as an earlobe”).
- If using a machine: You can also use a stand mixer with a dough hook to make the dough. Knead on low speed for 8 minutes or so until smooth. Cover and rest for 30-60 minutes.
Mix the filling--
- While waiting for the dough to rest, mix the filling of your choice following the instructions found in its respective recipe.
Roll the wrappers--
- Divide the dough into three parts. Roll one part into a rope then cut into 10 equal sections (cover the rest to avoid drying out).
- Press each piece into a small disc with the palm of your hand.
- Use a rolling pin to flatten it into a thin disc (Please refer to the tutorial video below). Dust with flour if it sticks. Repeat to finish the rest of the dough.
Assemble the dumplings--
- Place a spoonful of filling on the wrapper. Seal the wrapper using the technique you're most comfortable with. Please refer to the tutorial video below or the methods demonstrated in "Ten Ways to Fold Dumplings".
Cooking option 1: Boiling--
- Bring a pot of water to a full boil over high heat. Gently slide in the dumplings (cook in two batches if using a small pot). Push them around with the back of a spoon to avoid sticking. Cover with a lid.
- When the water comes back to a full boil, add about 120 ml/0.5 cup of cold water then cover.
- Repeat the procedure another two times. When fully cooked, the dumplings should be plump and floating on the surface.
- Transfer the dumplings to a colander. Briefly rinse under tap water (make sure it’s drinkable water). Drain and serve immediately.
Cooking option 2: Pan-frying--
- Heat a little oil over high heat. Place in dumplings (Gently move the pan back and forth to make sure each dumpling is in touch with the oil).
- When the bottom part of the dumplings becomes golden brown, pour in cold water (enough to cover ⅓ of the dumplings). Cover with a lid (remain high heat).
- Uncover when the water evaporates completely. Cook another 30 seconds or so to crisp up.
Cooking option 3: Steaming--
- Scatter carrot slices in the steamer baskets, then place dumplings on top (This is to avoid sticking. You may use parchment paper or coat the steamer with a little oil).
- Bring the water to a full boil in a pot/wok, then place the baskets in (you may stack up 2-3 baskets and cook all at once). Cover with a lid then steam over medium heat for 10 minutes.
Serve the dumplings--
- Serve the dumplings warm with a dipping sauce if you like. Choose one of the Six Dumpling Sauces or make a simple one by mixing homemade chili oil and black rice vinegar.
Freeze uncooked dumplings--
- Place assembled, uncooked dumplings on a tray lined with parchment paper (or dusted with flour). Put into the freezer.
- Once completely frozen, transfer them into an airtight plastic bag/container. Use within three months.
Cook frozen dumplings--
- No need to defrost before cooking. If boiling or pan-frying, follow the same methods explained above. If steaming, prolong the cooking time by 2 minutes.
(Recipe credit: redhousespice.com)
