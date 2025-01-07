Published 13:58 IST, January 7th 2025
How To Make Bollywood's Favourite Caramel Makhana At Home + Easy Recipe
Get a flavour of your Bollywood's favourite caramel makhana with an easy recipe that will leave you wanting to keep munching regardless of any season.
Caramel Makhana | Image: Pexels
Caramel makhana is prepared by coating fox nuts also known as makhana in a caramel syrup made by heating sugar until it turns brown. Interestingly, a lot of Bollywood celebrities are also intrigued by the crunchy fox nuts delight, and to name a few are veteran actresses Raveena Tandon and Vidya Balan.
Ingredients to make caramel makhana
- 1 heaped cup makhana
- 1 teaspoon oil
- 3 tablespoons white sugar
- a pinch of salt
Instructions to prepare caramel makhana
- Heat a teaspoon of oil - add makhana then keep roasting until crisp say for 3-5 mins.
- To check pick up a makhana, break, and see, if it breaks easily then it's crisp and done. If it's still hard to bread then roast for a few more minutes. Once done transfer to a bowl and set aside.
- To a pan - add sugar spread it slightly then cook on medium flame until the edges start to turn golden.
- At this stage start mixing with a ladle. Keep stirring continuously until fully melted. Scrap the sugar crystals from the ladle with a knife.
- Once the sugar is completely melted add butter and salt. Mix well until the bubbles vanish.
- At this stage add roasted makhana, and give a quick mix until fully and evenly coated. Switch off.
- Spread it on a tray with butter paper lined. Allow it to cool for a few minutes then break the makhana. Now ready to snack on Caramel Makhana!
