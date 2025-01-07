Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 13:58 IST, January 7th 2025

How To Make Bollywood's Favourite Caramel Makhana At Home + Easy Recipe

Get a flavour of your Bollywood's favourite caramel makhana with an easy recipe that will leave you wanting to keep munching regardless of any season.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Caramel Makhana | Image: Pexels

Caramel makhana is prepared by coating fox nuts also known as makhana in a caramel syrup made by heating sugar until it turns brown. Interestingly, a lot of Bollywood celebrities are also intrigued by the crunchy fox nuts delight, and to name a few are veteran actresses Raveena Tandon and Vidya Balan.

Get a flavour of your Bollywood's favourite caramel makhana with an easy recipe that will leave you wanting to keep munching regardless of any season.

Ingredients to make caramel makhana

  • 1 heaped cup makhana
  • 1 teaspoon oil
  • 3 tablespoons white sugar
  • a pinch of salt

Instructions to prepare caramel makhana

  • Heat a teaspoon of oil - add makhana then keep roasting until crisp say for 3-5 mins.
  • To check pick up a makhana, break, and see, if it breaks easily then it's crisp and done. If it's still hard to bread then roast for a few more minutes. Once done transfer to a bowl and set aside.
  • To a pan - add sugar spread it slightly then cook on medium flame until the edges start to turn golden.
  • At this stage start mixing with a ladle. Keep stirring continuously until fully melted. Scrap the sugar crystals from the ladle with a knife.
  • Once the sugar is completely melted add butter and salt. Mix well until the bubbles vanish.
  • At this stage add roasted makhana, and give a quick mix until fully and evenly coated. Switch off.
  • Spread it on a tray with butter paper lined. Allow it to cool for a few minutes then break the makhana. Now ready to snack on Caramel Makhana!

Updated 14:01 IST, January 7th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: