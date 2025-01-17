How To Recreate Bhagyashree’s Style Tilgul + Recipe Inside

A festival without a dash of sweet delights feels incomplete. Whether it’s Diwali, Durga Puja, Maha Kumbh, or Makar Sankranti, every festival celebrated in India has its own special sweet dish to accompany the festivities. With the recent conclusion of Makar Sankranti, sesame seeds took center stage as the highlight of this special occasion.

Sesame seeds are known for their health benefits, thanks to their many nutrients that positively impact the body. Recently, actress Bhagyashree shared her own version of making Tilgul, a traditional sesame sweet.

Fans were captivated by how effortlessly and elegantly she demonstrated the process of making this festive treat.

Do you also crave the smoky flavor of roasted sesame sweets? If yes, then you’re in for a treat! Here’s how you can recreate Bhagyashree’s version of Tilgul at home.

With just three simple ingredients, you can craft the most delicious and sweet Tilgul for any kind of celebrations. Check out the recipe below.



Ingredients

1 cup white sesame seeds

3-4 teaspoon jaggery

1 teaspoon ghee

Process