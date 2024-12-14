Search icon
Published 17:40 IST, December 14th 2024

Indian Dishes Misal Pav, Malai Kofta Make It To World's Best Vegetable Dishes

Indian culinary creations yet again create a whirlwind as Malai Kofta, Misal Pav earn their spot among the world's best vegetable dishes.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Malai Kofta tops list of best vegetarian dishes by Taste Atlas. | Image: Pinterest

Indian culinary creations yet again create a whirlwind as two dishes from this south Asian nation have earned their spot among the world's best vegetable dishes. 

If your thoughts revolve around Kofta, you've guessed it right. Malai Kofta, a vegetarian delight involving crumbled paneer, and potatoes, ranked first on the recently disclosed list by Taste Atlas. This savoury north Indian dish is a common during celebratory occasions such as weddings, and festivals in India. The lovers of this veggie paradise often find to further enjoy this dish with with naan and rice.

Misal Pav, a beloved Maharashtrian street food snack makes it to worlds best vegetarian food list. Image credit: Unsplash

The second Indian veg dish to find a noteworthy mention was Misal Pav, a renowned locally favoured specialty of Maharashtra . The main ingredients of this dish are pav, a soft form of bread, and misal , a tasteful curry made with sprouted moth beans, topped with chivda. This light-meal is a preferred first-meal choice for officegoers given its readily available as a snack at roadside stalls, breakfast-serving food joints, and office canteens. It is frequently reinvented at fine-dining restaurants too.

Murgh Makhani aka butter chicken is considered among the best dishes oin the world. Image credit: Pinterest

Indian dishes part of ‘100 Best Foods’ list by Taste Atlas

The other Indian dishes that made it to Taste Atlas' "100 Best Foods" list were Murgh Makhani (butter chicken), Amritsari kulcha and Butter Garlic naan. 

Apart from Indian dishes on the global Taste Atlas list, Mumbai secured the fifth spot in the "100 Best Food Cities in the World" ranking. The four cities that have an edge over Mumbai were Naples, Milan, Bologna, and Florence, all of which are in Italy. Following Mumbai, the top 10 cities are Rome, Paris, Vienna, Turin, and Osaka.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

