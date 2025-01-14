Search icon
Published 09:00 IST, January 14th 2025

Magh Bihu: 3 Traditional And Flavourful Recipes To Elevate Your Magh Bihu Celebrations

Check out a curated selection of three traditional and flavourful recipes to enhance your Magh Bihu celebrations.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Coconut Ladoo | Image: FreePik

Assam ’s renowned festival, Bihu, is here! Did you know it is celebrated in three variations? These include ‘Bhogali’ or ‘ Magh Bihu ,’ observed in January; ‘Rongali’ or ‘Bohag Bihu,’ celebrated in April; and ‘Kongali’ or ‘Kati Bihu,’ marked in October or November.

This year, on 14th January, Magh Bihu, the harvest festival, takes center stage. It is a time for expressing gratitude for a plentiful harvest while celebrating Assam’s rich agricultural heritage.

Check out a curated selection of three traditional and flavourful recipes to enhance your Magh Bihu celebrations.

Coconut Laddoo

(Coconut Laddoo. Image: Bihu Festival)

Ingredients---

  • 3.5 cups of grated or dry coconut
  • 2.5 cups of cow milk
  • 2 cups of white sugar
  • A pinch of camphor

Preparation---

  • Boil the milk in a wide bottom pan
  • When the milk starts boiling for a couple of minutes add 2 cups shredded coconut and mix well
  • When the coconut has finished absorbing the milk add the sugar
  • Stir continuously on low flame and make sure the mixture does not stick to the bottom
  • Add the pinch of camphor and turn off the heat
  • Allow the mixture to cool and make small balls
  • Roll the balls in powdered coconut to make laddoos

Ghila Pitha

(Ghila Pitha. Image: Bihu Festival)

Ingredients---

  • 1 kg rice flour
  • ½ kg jaggery or 1 kg of sugar
  • 250 gm of cooking Oil
  • 2 cups of hot water.

Preparation---

  • Add the sugar or jaggery to 2 cups of warm water
  • Let the water stand until the sugar dissolves in the hot water
  • Add the rice flour and fold it carefully in the sugar water
  • Use enough rice flour to prepare a smooth dough
  • Keep the dough covered for some time and then divide it into small balls of equal sizes
  • Flatten the balls using a rolling pin into half-inch round balls and fry them in oil, till they are golden on both sides

Kharbuja Ke Beej

(Kharbuja Ke Beej. Image: Bihu Festival)

Ingredients---

  • 100 gm melon seeds
  • 50 gm sugar
  • 1 teaspoon of ghee
  • 1 cup of warm water

Preparations---

  • Allow the seeds of musk melon to dry after cleaning them thoroughly
  • Heat the ghee in a pan and add the seeds
  • Sauté the seeds for a couple of minutes till they turn golden brown
  • Add sugar into the pan and stir continuously to ensure Theta the seeds stick to one another
  • Mix the seeds well and serve hot

(Recipe credit: Bihu Festival)

Updated 09:01 IST, January 14th 2025

Magh Bihu Assam

