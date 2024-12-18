Search icon
Malaika Arora’s Paneer Thecha Recipe Is A Must-Try; Easy Steps To Cook At Home

Craving something as appetizing as Malaika Arora’s Paneer Thecha? Follow these easy steps to create at home that’s crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.

Malaika Arora is renowned not only for her versatile personality, excelling as an actress, dancer, model, VJ, and television personality but also for her dedication to fitness and her well-documented food and drink choices.  

In a recent conversation with Curly Tales, Malla shared insights into her life, from diet and daily routine to work life, including her favourite Paneer Thecha. She detailed the entire process of preparing this dish in a delightful chat with Curly Tales’ Editor-in-Chief, Kamiya Jani, showcasing just how simple it is to make.  

Craving something as appetizing as Malaika Arora’s Paneer Thecha? Follow these easy steps to create at home that’s crispy on the outside and irresistibly soft on the inside.

Ingredients:

  • Paneer
  • Tofu
  • Fresh coriander
  • Garlic
  • Green chillies
  • Salt
  • Peanuts
  • Oil
  • Lemon
  • Onion

Directions:

Step 1: To prepare Paneer Thecha, you need to start by making Thecha, a traditional Maharashtrian condiment. Start dry roasting the Chilli, garlic, peanuts and salt until you get a smoky aroma. (Adjust the level of spice as per your taste tolerance)

Step 2: Followed by lots of coriander, including stems.

Step 3: Crush the mixture to form a coarse paste.

Step 4: In a separate pan, heat an oil. Meanwhile, coat the paneer or tofu with the Thecha.

Step 5: When the oil is hot enough, saute the Thecha-coated paneer or tofu.

Step 6: Serve with a squeeze of lemon and diced onion on the sides.

