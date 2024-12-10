Published 20:18 IST, December 10th 2024
Microwave Chocolate Pudding Cake; Recreate 2024 Most Popular Recipe
If you haven’t tried the most popular recipe of 2024 yet, don’t worry you’re not too late. We’ve got you covered with a simple recipe to give it a go.
Microwave Chocolate Pudding Cake | Image: Pexels
The year 2024 is nearing its end, with just three weeks left on the calendar. As we prepare to say farewell to another memorable and lesson-filled year, let’s reflect on one of the culinary trends that captured people’s attention the most.
According to a leading media outlet New York Times, Microwave Chocolate Pudding Cake emerged as one of the most searched recipes of 2024. If you haven’t tried it yet, don’t worry you’re not too late. We’ve got you covered with a simple recipe to give it a go.
Microwave Chocolate Pudding Cake
Ingredients
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup packed light brown sugar
- 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder (not Dutch process)
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- Kosher salt
- 2/3 cup buttermilk
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- Vanilla ice cream, for serving
Directions
- Spray the inside of a microwave-safe 2-quart 8-inch square baking dish with cooking spray.
- Whisk together 1/2 cup of the brown sugar, 1/4 cup of the cocoa powder, baking soda and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl.
- Break up some of the larger brown sugar clumps with your fingers. Make a well in the center, add the buttermilk and oil and stir until everything is just combined. Scrape the batter into the prepared baking dish with a rubber spatula. Smooth the top.
- Put 1 cup water in a microwave-safe 2-cup or larger measuring cup. Microwave on high (at 100 per cent power) until steaming hot, 2 minutes in a 1,100-watt oven or 3 minutes in a 700-watt oven. Add the remaining 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/4 cup cocoa powder, the vanilla and 1/4 teaspoon salt, and whisk to dissolve the sugar. Pour the batter into the baking dish. Do not stir in.
- Microwave the cake on high (at 100 per cent power) until the top is mostly set and dry to the touch, 8 minutes in a 1,100- or 700-watt oven. (If the cake is slightly wet in the center, that's OK; it will continue cooking as it sits.) Let cool for at least 30 minutes.
- When you cut into the cake, you will notice a gooey chocolate pudding layer at the bottom; be sure to scoop some with each serving. Serve the cake warm or at room temperature with ice cream.
(Recipe credit: Foodnetwork.com)
