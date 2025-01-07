National Tempura Day: A Celebration Of Juicy And Crunchy Japanese Delight

Tempura, a light and crispy batter used to deep-fry shrimp and vegetables, is one of Japan’s most beloved culinary treasures. Interestingly, this iconic dish has its very own day of celebration, namely, National Tempura Day, observed every year on 7th January.

On this National Tempura Day, let us savour the remarkable delicacy, one juicy and crunchy bite at a time, and honor the art of tempura that has captured the hearts and taste buds of many around the world.