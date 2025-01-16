Published 18:03 IST, January 16th 2025
Non-Alcoholic Hot Toddy, A Magical Remedy For Cold And Cough
To help you combat the discomfort of a persistent cough during the chilly season, we have a soothing, non-alcoholic remedy that you must try.
Hot Toddy | Image: Pexels
Cold winter months bring with it various viral illnesses, with cold and cough being the most common. It is essential to take care of your body and strengthen your immune system. However, despite all efforts, some people still experience these ailments.
To help you combat the discomfort of a persistent cough during the chilly season, we have a soothing, non-alcoholic remedy that you must try. See how this magical recipe works wonders
Non-alcoholic hot toddy
Ingredients
- 8 ounces hot brewed tea preferably black tea
- 2 teaspoons honey
- 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 pinch ground cloves
- ⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon
Instructions
- Stir the honey, lemon juice, and spices into the hot tea.
- Serve with a slice of lemon, cinnamon stick, and whole star anise.
(Recipe credit: therecipecritic)
