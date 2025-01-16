Search icon
Published 18:03 IST, January 16th 2025

Non-Alcoholic Hot Toddy, A Magical Remedy For Cold And Cough

To help you combat the discomfort of a persistent cough during the chilly season, we have a soothing, non-alcoholic remedy that you must try.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Hot Toddy | Image: Pexels

Cold winter months bring with it various viral illnesses, with cold and cough being the most common. It is essential to take care of your body and strengthen your immune system. However, despite all efforts, some people still experience these ailments.

To help you combat the discomfort of a persistent cough during the chilly season, we have a soothing, non-alcoholic remedy that you must try. See how this magical recipe works wonders

Non-alcoholic hot toddy

(Hot Toddy. Rep Pic. Image Pexels)

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces hot brewed tea preferably black tea
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 pinch ground cloves
  • ⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • ⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Instructions

  • Stir the honey, lemon juice, and spices into the hot tea.
  • Serve with a slice of lemon, cinnamon stick, and whole star anise.

(Recipe credit: therecipecritic)

Updated 18:03 IST, January 16th 2025

