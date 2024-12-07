Published 12:00 IST, December 7th 2024
Peach-Basil Mocktail, Your Perfect Sip To Unwind After Long Weekdays
Perfect for a refreshing pick-me-up or a sophisticated addition to your gatherings, this Peach-Basil Mocktail is sure to impress.
Feeling drained after a long weekend but still craving a refreshing drink? Don’t hesitate to indulge in a delightful mocktail. Treat yourself to this mindful creation by Natalie Battaglia, the founder of the popular mocktail recipe blog, The Mindful Mocktail.
On Instagram, Battaglia shared her step-by-step guide to making a Peach-Basil Mocktail, a recipe that has been highly requested by her followers.
In her caption, she reveals, "I asked you on my stories last week what kind of mocktail recipes you’d like to see and the amount of requests for a peach and basil combination was INSANE. This simple recipe with peach, basil, honey, lemon and bubbly kombucha (or soda water) left my tastebuds tingling, hence the name. You must try this one!”
Ingredients
- 2 oz/60ml peach puree
- 1 oz/30ml lemon juice
- 6-8 basil leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon honey
- Top with kombucha or soda (I used the Remedy ginger kombucha and it was insanely good!)
Directions
- Place peach puree and lemon juice in a shaker. Add basil and muddle very gently
- Place the honey with half a teaspoon of water into a small dish and microwave briefly (5 seconds max!), then mix with a spoon to create a quick honey syrup
- Add the syrup to the shaker with some ice, replace the lid and shake well
- Strain over ice and top with your choice of kombucha or soda (I love ginger kombucha for this recipe)
Garnish And Serve
- To make the peach purée, blend 5 tinned peach slices with 1-2 tablespoons of liquid from the tin
- You could also use half a fresh peach with 1-2 tablespoons water if you wish
