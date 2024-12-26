Search icon
Published 21:42 IST, December 26th 2024

Savour Delicacies By India's Two-Michelin-Starred Chef, Garima Arora At ‘Banng'

Check out what India's maiden two-starred Michelin Chef brings to India through her culinary venture Banng.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Garima Arora enters India with a Banng | Image: YouTube Screengrab

Garima Arora entered the global culinary scene with her maiden food and beverage venture ‘Gaa’, in Bangkok, where she devised Indian skills to design a menu that puts Thai ingredients to use. Since then, the Mumbai-based chef has been awarded two Michelin stars.

Back in 2019, she was dubbed Asia’s Best Female Chef, meanwhile her restaurant ranked 16 amongst the world's top 50 restaurants.  In 2022, she was awarded the Michelin Guide Young Chef Prize, and by 2023, her Bangkok food joint had earned its second Michelin star and retained it this year for 2025 Michelin Guide.

Celebrating this International Women's Day with Michelin Star winner ...
Two Michelin star Chef Garima Arora. Image credit: YouTube Screengrab

Garima Arora's brings her culinary expertise to India

Indian food enthusiasts have long awaited her return to India, ever since Gaa became a well-known food establishment back in Thailand. Arora chose to revert in equal measure in 2024 by announcing her India venture ‘Banng' in partnership with restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani.

“Eight years ago, I took a little bit of India to Bangkok. Now, after nearly a decade there, I’m doing the reverse—bringing a slice of Bangkok and the kind of food I eat there to India,” she said, citing The Indian Express report. 

Located in Gurugram, this 120-seater capacity joint revels in Bangkok's flavours and sense of taste. The main dining space celebrates offers an inside into the world of true Thai food, which laters becomes a gateway to a high-energy bar. 

“The dining room invites you to ‘Eat Like the Thais Do,’ with a menu traversing Thailand from north to south,” as per the press release.

Chef Arora emphasises authenticity, saying, “When it comes to curries and stir-fries, I’m a purist. We’ll use local ingredients, but our curry pastes will be made in Bangkok and flown in twice a week to ensure the flavors are true to Thailand. But that doesn’t mean we are boring. The menu will be traditional yet playful—tongue-in-cheek and a little naughty.”

One such playful twist is the Tom Kha Pani Puri, featuring chilled coconut broth, mushrooms, and herbs. “We tried it in Bangkok, and people loved it. Now, I can’t wait to see how Indians take to it,” she said.

 

