Published 22:48 IST, December 17th 2024

Sip Your Way To Wellness With This Hydrating Amla Juice + Recipe

Check out this simple yet refreshing-hydrating Amla juice recipe to boost your overall health.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Amla Juice | Image: Pixabay

Amla juice is not only delicious but also packed with numerous health benefits. 

When you drink Amla Juice, it helps to  boost your immunity with its rich vitamin C content, aids digestion and promotes gut health, improves liver function and helps detoxify the body, supports heart health by reducing cholesterol levels and many more.

A food blogger Manjiri Mestry, known as Indian Foodie Kitchen on Instagram, shares a delightful Amla juice recipe with her 85,000+ followers.

Check out the recipe to make Amla juice

Ingredients:

  • 4-5 fresh amla (Indian gooseberries), deseeded and chopped
  • 1 teaspoon jaggery powder
  • 5-6 whole peppercorns
  • 5-6 fresh curry leaves
  • 1-inch piece of ginger peeled and chopped
  • 1 cup water

Method:

  • Blend the chopped amla, jaggery powder, peppercorns, curry leaves, ginger, and 1 cup of water until smooth.
  • Strain the mixture to remove solids.
  • Pour into glasses and enjoy immediately.

Updated 22:48 IST, December 17th 2024

