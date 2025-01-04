Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 22:06 IST, January 4th 2025

Study Finds Plant Based Milk Have Less Nutrition In Contrast To Cow Milk

The researchers found out that the milk that comes from cow contains 3.4 grams of protein per liter, meanwhile plant-based drinks contain 0.4 to 1.1 grams.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Plant based milk Vs. Cow milk | Image: Pexels

Plant based milk is a non-diary alternative that is made from various plant sources. Meanwhile, plant based milk are recommended to those lactose intolerant individuals by healthcare professionals, in today's time many people who loves trying out new stuffs also seize the opportunity to relish on the plant based product.

But interestingly, in a recent research study spearheaded by Professor Marianne Nissen Lund of the University of Copenhagen, reveals plant based milk is less nutritious in contrast to cow’s milk.

Plant based milk Vs. Cow Milk

Plant based milk Vs. Cow Milk. Image Pexels

Professor Lund explains, "We definitely need to consume more plant-based foods. But if you’re looking for proper nutrition and believe that plant-based drinks can replace cow’s milk, you’d be mistaken.”

The University of Copenhagen's professor, came to conclusion that after studying ten types of tea, plant based milk and cow milk are nutritional not equivalent. Confirming, while plant based foods are beneficial, Professor Lund stressed that one can solely not rely on pant based milk for source of nutrition.

Nutritional value of the two types of milk

The researchers found out that the milk that comes from cow contains 3.4 grams of protein per liter, meanwhile eight out of 10 plant-based drinks contain just 0.4 to 1.1 grams. 

An Ultra High Temperature treatment in plant-based milk reduces the protein and amino acid content.

Updated 22:06 IST, January 4th 2025

Recommended

Travesty That Biden Is Giving George Soros The Medal Of Freedom: Musk
World News
UCC to be Implemented in Uttarakhand This Month: CM Dhami | LIVE
India News
AUS Coach Makes Concerning Revelation About Sam Konstas Following Day 1
SportFit
Angelina Gets $80M Richer After Closure Of 8-yr-long Divorce From Brad
Entertainment News
5 Interesting Things To Do In Maha Kumbh Mela 2025
Lifestyle News
No HMPV Case In Telangana, No Cause For Alarm, Says Revanth Reddy Govt
India News
Guru Randhawa Reacts To Rift Rumours With T-Series: Big People Faces...
Entertainment News
Squid Game 3: Is BTS' V Aka Kim Tae-hyung To Feature In 3rd Season?
Entertainment News
Delhi To Meerut In Less Than 40 Minutes on Namo Bharat Trains
India News
Prashant Kishor Responds to '₹2 Crore Vanity Van' Charge at BPSC Protest
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: