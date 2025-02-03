Published 18:05 IST, February 3rd 2025
The Ultimate Deviled Egg Recipe To Wow Your Taste Buds This Year
Enjoy these irresistible deviled eggs anytime you need a tasty, effortless treat.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Devilled Eggs. | Image: Pexels
When food becomes monotonous, it can get pretty boring. That’s why we’re bringing you our favourite devilled egg recipe to spice up your breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, or even a quick snack.
The steps are as simple as 1-2-3-4-5! All you have to do is boil the eggs until perfectly cooked, slice them in half, remove the yolks and mash them and mix the yolks with flavourful spices, herbs, and creamy ingredients. Lastly, fill the egg whites back up with the delicious mixture and don’t forget a dash of love.
Ingredients
- 8 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and halved
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tsp dill pickle juice
- 1/2 tsp yellow mustard, (or dijon), or to taste
- pinch of salt, or to taste
- 1/8 tsp black pepper
- 1/8 tsp garlic powder
- 2 baby dill pickles, very finely diced
- 1/8 tsp paprika, to garnish
- 3 oz bacon (4 strips), chopped and browned, for topping
Instructions
- Cut peeled eggs in half lengthwise and place them on a serving platter. Remove yolks with a spoon and place them in a medium mixing bowl.
- Mash yolks to a fine crumb with a fork. Add 1/4 cup mayo, 2 tsp pickle juice, 1/2 tsp mustard, pinch of salt, 1/8 tsp black pepper, and 1/8 tsp garlic powder and mash together until creamy.
- Mix in finely diced pickles. Add more seasonings to taste if needed.
- Spoon a generous teaspoon of the egg mixture into each egg half. Garnish the top with a generous sprinkle of paprika and a big pinch of browned bacon bits.
(Recipe credit: natashaskitchen.com)
Updated 18:05 IST, February 3rd 2025