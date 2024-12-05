Search icon
Published 13:36 IST, December 5th 2024

This Crab Restaurant Is World’s Most Expensive Michelin-Starred Eatery, Tasting Menu At Rs 1.80 Lakh

Ginza Kitafuku restaurant stands out for its exceptional snow crab, renowned for delivering a truly delightful dining experience.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Crab restaurant | Image: kitafuku_kani/Instagram

One of the most popular topics in any social group is food. It brings people together, regardless of differences in food habits, cultures, traditions etc.  

The food industry is a competitive sector, presenting significant challenges for those involved. However, for the determined, these challenges fuel greater passion. This dedication is why Ginza Kitafuku has earned the title of the world’s most expensive Michelin-starred restaurant.  

According to Chef’s Pencil, a renowned food industry trend publication, Ginza Kitafuku tops the list of the most expensive autumn and winter tasting menus, solidifying its reputation as the world’s costliest Michelin-starred dining destination.  

Where is Ginza Kitafuku?  

Ginza Kitafuku is a crab restaurant as described by themselves, located in Tokyo, Japan’s bustling capital. The restaurant’s tasting menu starts at a staggering Rs 1,80,000 lakh, according to a leading digital media platform.  

The 12-year-old Michelin-starred eatery is known for offering a unique culinary experience, Ginza Kitafuku is a must-visit if you’re in Tokyo or planning a trip there. The restaurant stands out for its exceptional snow crab, renowned for delivering a truly delightful dining experience.  

A traditional Japanese dining experience  

The restaurant boasts an authentic Japanese setting, offering a serene ambience. As per norms, guests must expect to follow traditional Japanese dining customs, such as removing their shoes and enjoying the meal while seated on the floor.

 

Updated 18:17 IST, December 5th 2024

