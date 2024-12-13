Published 22:46 IST, December 13th 2024
This Festive Season Try Non-Alcoholic Homemade Eggnog + Easy Recipe
While eggnog is often associated with alcohol, the non-alcoholic variant is equally popular and perfect for everyone to enjoy.
As the holiday season approaches, traditional drinks and cuisines are essential to capturing the true spirit of Christmas. With less than two weeks left to celebrate, it’s time to hone your cooking skills and make your Christmas parties and dinners even more memorable.
Reinventing eggnog for the holidays
Eggnog, a classic holiday drink, is traditionally made with a mix of alcohol, milk, cream, sugar, and spices. However, for a twist, let’s explore a non-alcoholic version that’s just as delightful.
While eggnog is often associated with alcohol, the non-alcoholic variant is equally popular and perfect for everyone to enjoy. This creamy and festive drink will surely add a touch of warmth and cheer to your holiday gatherings!
Ingredients To Make Non-Alcoholic Homemade Eggnog
- 2 cups heavy cream
- 1 + 1/2 teaspoons nutmeg, freshly grated
- 3 cups whole milk
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- 3 eggs, room temperature
- 4 egg yolks, room temperature
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- whipped cream (optional, for topping)
- ground cinnamon (optional, for topping)
- extra nutmeg (optional, for topping)
Instructions To Prepare Non-Alcoholic Homemade Eggnog
- Place heavy cream and grated nutmeg in a large mixing bowl with a fine mesh strainer on top. Set aside.
- In a medium saucepan, combine milk and vanilla. Cook over medium heat, swirling occasionally, until bubbles form around the sides and the milk starts steaming.
- In another mixing bowl, vigorously beat together the eggs, yolks, sugar, and salt for approximately 3-5 minutes until the mixture is thickened and pale. Add in the milk in a slow stream and whisk to incorporate. Pour the mixture back into the saucepan and cook over low heat, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon for about 6 minutes, or until the mixture reaches 165 F as read on a cooking thermometer. Immediately strain into the mixing bowl with the heavy cream.
- Place in the refrigerator uncovered and allow the eggnog to cool completely for at least 2 hours.
- To serve, pour eggnog into glasses filling only 3/4 of the glass. Top with whipped cream, cinnamon, and freshly grated nutmeg.
(Recipe credit: aheadofthyme.com)
