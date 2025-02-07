Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 19:05 IST, February 7th 2025

Valentine’s Day 2025: Surprise Your Sweetheart On Chocolate Day With Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s Delightful Dessert

A dessert that promises to delight every chocolate lover.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Chocolate Delice | Image: Pexels

Valentine’s Day 2025: Chocolate Day, celebrated on February 9 during Valentine’s Week, is the perfect excuse to indulge in decadent treats.

This year, make the occasion extra special with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s Chocolate Delice, a dessert that promises to delight every chocolate lover.

Chocolate Delice

Ingredient:

  • 5-7 digestive biscuits
  • 5-7 almonds
  • 4-6 walnuts
  • 1 tablespoon butter + 1 teaspoon
  • 1/3 cup fresh cream
  • ½ teaspoon gelatin
  • ½ cup whipped cream

Method:

  • Preheat oven to 180ºC. Line the base of the spring bottom mold with an aluminum foil.
  • Grind biscuits to make a fine powder.
  • Roughly chop almonds and walnuts.
  • Take 1 tablespoon butter in a microwave-proof bowl and heat in microwavethe till melted. Add biscuit powder and chopped almonds and walnuts and mix well.
  • Take a lined spring bottom mould, put biscuit-butter mixture and level it out. Put the mould in preheated oven and bake for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and refrigerate for 5-10 minutes.
  • To prepare chocolate filling, roughly chop chocolate and transfer in a bowl.
  • Heat cream in a non-stick pan and bring to boil.
  • Take some water in a microwave proof bowl. Add gelatin and set aside to bloom.
  • Add hot cream to chocolate bowl and whisk well till chocolate melts. Set aside to cool.
  • Heat gelatin mixture in microwave for 10 seconds. Remove from heat and cool.
  • Reserve some chocolate mixture for glaze in a bowl.
  • Add 1/3 of whipped cream to chocolate mixture and fold well. Add remaining whipped cream and fold gently.
  • Add 1 teaspoon gelatin to reserved chocolate.
  • Add 1 tablespoon chocolate-cream mixture to remaining gelatin, mix and add to remaining chocolate-cream mixture and fold well.
  • Fill in some chocolate-cream-gelatin mixture in the mould and tap. Refrigerate till semi-set.
  • Add remaining butter to chocolate-gelatin mixture, mix and heat in microwave for 10 seconds. Remove from heat, mix and pour it over semi-set quiche and spread evenly.
  • Refrigerate for 7-8 hours or till fully set. Serve

Updated 19:05 IST, February 7th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: