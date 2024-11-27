Search icon
Published 14:19 IST, November 27th 2024

What Is Dense Bean Salad? Benefits + Trending Recipe

You don’t have to be a vegetarian to enjoy the Dense Bean Salad, simply savour the goodness of all nutritious.

We love trends just as much as you do! That’s why we’re bringing you a recipe that’s taken social media by storm. A viral TikTok video shared by Violet Witchel, known as @Violet.Cooks, has left viewers craving her creation, inspiring many to rush to the nearest grocery store for ingredients.

You don’t have to be a vegetarian to enjoy the Dense Bean Salad. This trending recipe has now become a favourite for many because it is packed with nutritious ingredients that keep you satisfied and energized.

Follow the recipe and treat yourself to a delicious, wholesome Dense Bean Salad

Ingredients

For the hemp seed dressing—

  • ¼ cup red wine vinegar
  • 6 tablespoons hemp hearts
  • 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
  • 1 tablespoon mellow miso (white miso)
  • 1 large clove garlic
  • ½ cup chives
  • ½ cup fresh parsley leaves
  • 1 small lemon juice, or to taste
  • ½ cup water
  • 1 tablespoon date syrup or maple syrup, or to taste
  • Salt or salt substitute, to taste

For the Dense Bean Salad—

  • 1 cup cooked French lentils or Puy, or green lentils
  • 1 cup cooked kidney beans
  • 1 cup cooked black beans
  • 1 large red bell pepper small dice
  • 1 pint grape tomatoes quartered
  • 1 cup artichoke hearts marinated and quartered from a jar, strained and rinsed
  • 6 sun-dried tomatoes (jarred, preserved in oil, rinsed) or plain sun-dried tomatoes, soaked in water
  • 1 medium shallot minced
  • 2 tablespoons capers reduced-sodium, rinsed and minced
  • ½ cup fresh parsley chopped
  • ¼ cup raw pumpkin seeds

Instructions—

  • Make the dressing: Transfer the red wine vinegar, hemp hearts, nutritional yeast, mellow miso, garlic, chives, parsley, lemon juice, water, and date syrup to the canister of a blender. Blend on high until smooth.
  • Combine: Place the lentils, kidney beans, black beans, bell pepper, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, shallot, capers, parsley, and pumpkin seeds into a large bowl.
  • Dress: Add about two-thirds of the dressing and mix to combine. Add more dressing as desired.

(Recipe credit: Nisha Melvani/cookingforpeanuts)

