What Is Dense Bean Salad? Benefits + Trending Recipe
You don’t have to be a vegetarian to enjoy the Dense Bean Salad, simply savour the goodness of all nutritious.
Dense Bean Salad | Image: @chefslie/Instagram
We love trends just as much as you do! That’s why we’re bringing you a recipe that’s taken social media by storm. A viral TikTok video shared by Violet Witchel, known as @Violet.Cooks, has left viewers craving her creation, inspiring many to rush to the nearest grocery store for ingredients.
You don’t have to be a vegetarian to enjoy the Dense Bean Salad. This trending recipe has now become a favourite for many because it is packed with nutritious ingredients that keep you satisfied and energized.
Follow the recipe and treat yourself to a delicious, wholesome Dense Bean Salad
Ingredients
For the hemp seed dressing—
- ¼ cup red wine vinegar
- 6 tablespoons hemp hearts
- 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast
- 1 tablespoon mellow miso (white miso)
- 1 large clove garlic
- ½ cup chives
- ½ cup fresh parsley leaves
- 1 small lemon juice, or to taste
- ½ cup water
- 1 tablespoon date syrup or maple syrup, or to taste
- Salt or salt substitute, to taste
For the Dense Bean Salad—
- 1 cup cooked French lentils or Puy, or green lentils
- 1 cup cooked kidney beans
- 1 cup cooked black beans
- 1 large red bell pepper small dice
- 1 pint grape tomatoes quartered
- 1 cup artichoke hearts marinated and quartered from a jar, strained and rinsed
- 6 sun-dried tomatoes (jarred, preserved in oil, rinsed) or plain sun-dried tomatoes, soaked in water
- 1 medium shallot minced
- 2 tablespoons capers reduced-sodium, rinsed and minced
- ½ cup fresh parsley chopped
- ¼ cup raw pumpkin seeds
Instructions—
- Make the dressing: Transfer the red wine vinegar, hemp hearts, nutritional yeast, mellow miso, garlic, chives, parsley, lemon juice, water, and date syrup to the canister of a blender. Blend on high until smooth.
- Combine: Place the lentils, kidney beans, black beans, bell pepper, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, shallot, capers, parsley, and pumpkin seeds into a large bowl.
- Dress: Add about two-thirds of the dressing and mix to combine. Add more dressing as desired.
(Recipe credit: Nisha Melvani/cookingforpeanuts)
