What Is Dense Bean Salad? Benefits + Trending Recipe

We love trends just as much as you do! That’s why we’re bringing you a recipe that’s taken social media by storm. A viral TikTok video shared by Violet Witchel, known as @Violet.Cooks, has left viewers craving her creation, inspiring many to rush to the nearest grocery store for ingredients.

You don’t have to be a vegetarian to enjoy the Dense Bean Salad. This trending recipe has now become a favourite for many because it is packed with nutritious ingredients that keep you satisfied and energized.

Follow the recipe and treat yourself to a delicious, wholesome Dense Bean Salad

Ingredients

For the hemp seed dressing—

¼ cup red wine vinegar

6 tablespoons hemp hearts

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

1 tablespoon mellow miso (white miso)

1 large clove garlic

½ cup chives

½ cup fresh parsley leaves

1 small lemon juice, or to taste

½ cup water

1 tablespoon date syrup or maple syrup, or to taste

Salt or salt substitute, to taste

For the Dense Bean Salad—

1 cup cooked French lentils or Puy, or green lentils

1 cup cooked kidney beans

1 cup cooked black beans

1 large red bell pepper small dice

1 pint grape tomatoes quartered

1 cup artichoke hearts marinated and quartered from a jar, strained and rinsed

6 sun-dried tomatoes (jarred, preserved in oil, rinsed) or plain sun-dried tomatoes, soaked in water

1 medium shallot minced

2 tablespoons capers reduced-sodium, rinsed and minced

½ cup fresh parsley chopped

¼ cup raw pumpkin seeds

Instructions—

Make the dressing: Transfer the red wine vinegar, hemp hearts, nutritional yeast, mellow miso, garlic, chives, parsley, lemon juice, water, and date syrup to the canister of a blender. Blend on high until smooth.

Combine: Place the lentils, kidney beans, black beans, bell pepper, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, shallot, capers, parsley, and pumpkin seeds into a large bowl.

Dress: Add about two-thirds of the dressing and mix to combine. Add more dressing as desired.