Updated 18:40 IST, February 15th 2025
What Makes Japanese Honey Butter Toast So Popular? DIY At Home
Originally a popular dessert in Japan, honey butter toast has now gained global fame, captivating sweet tooths around the world.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
×
Share
Honey Butter Toast. | Image: Pexels
Only true foodies know which toast reigns supreme. The fact that Japanese honey butter toast went viral in 2024 and became so popular surely has its reasons. If you love indulgent treats, something crispy on the outside and soft on the inside then this honey butter toast will be your next obsession.
What’s the cherry on top is that you can add your favourite toppings along with rich honey such as butter, ice cream, etc. It’s a dessert lover’s dream.
Originally a popular dessert in Japan, honey butter toast has now gained global fame, captivating sweet tooths around the world.
Check recipe…
Ingredients
- Japanese milk bread
- Vanilla ice cream
Honey butter
- 80g butter, softened
- 80g brown sugar
- 50g honey
- Salted Caramel Sauce
- 1/3 cup caster sugar
- 2 tbsp butter, diced
- 1/4 cup heavy cream, slightly warmed in the microwave
- 1/3 tsp salt
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 180C/350F.
- Honey Butter: in a bowl, combine all the ingredients for the honey butter with a pinch of salt. Mix well until incorporated and then set aside.
- Get your loaf of bread and cut a thick slice (around 3cm or 2 inches). Remove all the crust. Slice the honey butter onto the bread evenly on all sides and bake for 20 minutes, flip halfway.
- While your bread is baking, prepare the caramel sauce. In a pan over medium heat, melt your sugar until it's an amber colour. Carefully drop in the butter and stir to combine. Then pour in the cream and again carefully stir to well combine. Add in the salt and stir. Transfer the sauce into a bowl or jug.
- Once your bread is ready, leave to cook on a wire rack. Then to serve, top with ice cream and a healthy drizzle of salted caramel sauce.
(Recipe Credit: butterhand)
Published 18:40 IST, February 15th 2025