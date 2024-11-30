Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 13:56 IST, November 30th 2024

Winter Delight: Indulge In Crispy Onion And Chive Pakoras For The Perfect Tea-Time Treat

Vegetable fritters taste even better during the cold winter months when paired with a steaming cup of tea. Check out the recipe...

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Garlic Chives | Image: Pexels

Pakora, also known as fritter, originated in India. It is a very popular snack that Indians love to indulge in regardless of the season. But did you know that these vegetable fritters taste even better during the cold winter months when paired with a steaming cup of tea?

With the onset of the cold season, it’s essential to eat healthily and keep yourself warm and cozy. Check out this unique onion and chive pakora:

(Onion And Chive Pakoras. Image: Pexels)

Ingredients

  • 1.5 small red onions, peeled and finely sliced
  • 45g gram flour
  • 15g rice flour
  • 1/2 tsp turmeric 
  • 1/2 tsp cumin seeds 
  • 1/2 tsp mustard seeds
  • 1/2 tsp cumin-coriander powder
  • 1/2 tsp salt (or more to taste) 
  • 1/4 tsp brown sugar
  • 1/4 tsp carom seeds (ajwain)
  • 1 clove garlic, peeled and minced 
  • 1-inch ginger, peeled and minced 
  • 1 tbsp softened ghee @thesuperghee 
  • 2 tbsp chives, finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp fenugreek (methi) leaves, finely chopped
  • 100ml water
  • Fry light oil spray
(Onion And Chive Pakoras. Image: Pexels)

Method

  • Slice onions finely and keep aside
  • In a separate bowl mix together all the dry ingredients including the minced garlic ginger and chopped herbs
  • Mix in the ghee and the water and whisk all the ingredients together. Then stir in the onions
  • Switch on your air fryer and preheat for 5 mins at 180C. Spray the air fryer basket with oil.
  • Slightly wet your hands and make small portions of the mix, it will be loose but not too runny. Place the portions in the air fryer in batches, spray with fry light and cook for 12 minutes at 180°C 
  • After 12 minutes increase the temperature to 200°C, respray with oil and cook for a further 4 minutes.
  • Serve immediately with chutneys of your choice... delicious!

(Recipe credit: Sonali Cooks via The Super Ghee on Facebook)

Updated 13:56 IST, November 30th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
Jesus Continues Goalscoring Riot As Arsenal Win 5-1 In Premier League
SportFit
UP CM Adityanath Holds 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur
India News
'Classy' Genelia Reacts To Sonam's Jibe Calling Her 'Whatever' People
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.