World Pizza Day 2025: What Is The History And Origin Of This Cheesy Delight

February 9 is a special day for pizza lovers. Since 2000, it's been officially known as World Pizza Day. This holiday is a chance to indulge in your favorite cheesy pies. Pizza is loved for its rich history, ease of making, and affordability. But let's be honest, it's just so much fun to eat.

Did you know that the United States sells over three billion pizzas every year? That's a lot of slices. Whether you're a fan of classic margarita or loaded meat lovers, today's the perfect day to grab a slice (or two, or three...) and celebrate the joy of pizza. But before you grab a slice (or two, or three...) to celebrate, let's check out the history and origins of pizza.

Pizza's rich history dates back thousands of years

Pizza's story begins with ancient civilizations. Egyptians, Romans, and Greeks enjoyed flatbreads with tasty toppings. The Greeks loved a flatbread similar to focaccia. But modern pizza was born in Naples, Italy. Founded by the Greeks in 600 BC, Naples grew into a bustling city.

Despite poverty and cramped living, the humble people of Naples created a dish that would win hearts worldwide - pizza. It's rich history and simple beginnings make pizza a beloved favourite today. Neapolitans needed affordable, on-the-go food. Pizza fit the bill! Street vendors sold flatbreads with toppings like tomatoes, cheese, and anchovies. Despite being scorned by wealthy Italians, these early pizzas featured flavours we still love today.



Pizza's rise to popularity in the US

Italian immigrants from Naples brought pizza-making skills to the US, opening Lombardi's in NYC in 1905. As the population grew, pizza spread, with creative owners adapting it to local tastes, creating regional styles like Chicago's deep-dish and Hawaii's ham and pineapple, and nationwide delivery.

Pizza's enduring legacy