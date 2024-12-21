Zesty And Bold: Spicy Blood Orange Chutney For The Festive Season

If you have a taste for citrusy fruits, you’ve come to the right place. Learn how to make a delicious Spicy Blood Orange Chutney, perfect for the festive season.

This recipe combines the tangy sweetness of blood oranges with a kick of chilli flavour.

It pairs wonderfully with cocktails or as an accompaniment to appetizers, making it a versatile addition to your holiday table.

Ingredients

1 kg blood oranges

2 large onions, finely chopped

4-5 chillies (of any colour), finely chopped

Thumb-sized piece of fresh ginger, grated

150g golden sultanas

1 tbsp mustard seeds

450g granulated sugar

350ml cider vinegar

(Spicy Blood Ornage Chutney. Rep Pic. Image: Pexels)

Direction