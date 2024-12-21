Search icon
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:01 IST, December 21st 2024

Zesty And Bold: Spicy Blood Orange Chutney For The Festive Season

It pairs wonderfully with cocktails or as an accompaniment to appetizers, making it a versatile addition to your holiday table.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Spicy Blood Orange Chutney | Image: Pexels

If you have a taste for citrusy fruits, you’ve come to the right place. Learn how to make a delicious Spicy Blood Orange Chutney, perfect for the festive season.

This recipe combines the tangy sweetness of blood oranges with a kick of chilli flavour.

Ingredients

  • 1 kg blood oranges
  • 2 large onions, finely chopped
  • 4-5 chillies (of any colour), finely chopped
  • Thumb-sized piece of fresh ginger, grated
  • 150g golden sultanas
  • 1 tbsp mustard seeds
  • 450g granulated sugar
  • 350ml cider vinegar
(Spicy Blood Ornage Chutney. Rep Pic. Image: Pexels)

Direction

  • Start off by zesting the oranges & adding into a large maslin pan or heavy bottomed saucepan
  • Once zested, peel the oranges & discard the peel
  • Chop the orange flesh into bitesized chunks & add to the pan
  • Add all of the other ingredients to the pan & give everything a good stir
  • Turn on the heat to a medium temperature & gently simmer for 5-10 minutes until all of the sugar has dissolved
  • Once dissolved, increase the heat & bring the pan to the boil
  • As soon as you’ve reached a boil, reduce to a medium-high head & simmer the mixture away for 35 – 45 minutes, stirring often to make sure that it doesn’t catch on the bottom of the pan
  • After 35 minutes the liquid should have reduced down leaving you with a thickened, pulpy chutney (if not, continue for a further 5 minutes)
  • Remove the pan from the heat & leave to cool for 5 minutes before potting up the chutney into a clean, sterilised jars

(Recipe credit: themarmaladeteapot.com)

Updated 23:01 IST, December 21st 2024

