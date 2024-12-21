Published 23:01 IST, December 21st 2024
Zesty And Bold: Spicy Blood Orange Chutney For The Festive Season
It pairs wonderfully with cocktails or as an accompaniment to appetizers, making it a versatile addition to your holiday table.
Spicy Blood Orange Chutney | Image: Pexels
If you have a taste for citrusy fruits, you’ve come to the right place. Learn how to make a delicious Spicy Blood Orange Chutney, perfect for the festive season.
This recipe combines the tangy sweetness of blood oranges with a kick of chilli flavour.
Ingredients
- 1 kg blood oranges
- 2 large onions, finely chopped
- 4-5 chillies (of any colour), finely chopped
- Thumb-sized piece of fresh ginger, grated
- 150g golden sultanas
- 1 tbsp mustard seeds
- 450g granulated sugar
- 350ml cider vinegar
Direction
- Start off by zesting the oranges & adding into a large maslin pan or heavy bottomed saucepan
- Once zested, peel the oranges & discard the peel
- Chop the orange flesh into bitesized chunks & add to the pan
- Add all of the other ingredients to the pan & give everything a good stir
- Turn on the heat to a medium temperature & gently simmer for 5-10 minutes until all of the sugar has dissolved
- Once dissolved, increase the heat & bring the pan to the boil
- As soon as you’ve reached a boil, reduce to a medium-high head & simmer the mixture away for 35 – 45 minutes, stirring often to make sure that it doesn’t catch on the bottom of the pan
- After 35 minutes the liquid should have reduced down leaving you with a thickened, pulpy chutney (if not, continue for a further 5 minutes)
- Remove the pan from the heat & leave to cool for 5 minutes before potting up the chutney into a clean, sterilised jars
(Recipe credit: themarmaladeteapot.com)
