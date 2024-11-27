Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 22:12 IST, November 27th 2024

Hot Flashes and Mood Swings: 4 Signs Menopause Is Knocking At Your Door

If you’ve found yourself unexpectedly flushed or questioning why your body has suddenly become a mystery, then read on to know the possible answer.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Menopause | Image: Unsplash

Uh-oh, is menopause creeping up on you? If you’ve found yourself unexpectedly flushed, moody, or questioning why your body has suddenly become a mystery, it might be time to face the facts. Menopause—yes, that dreaded "M" word—could be knocking at your door. But don’t worry, you’re not alone in this sweaty, emotional rollercoaster. Here are four indicative signs that let's one know that the change is incoming, whether that the change is coming, whether you’re ready or not.

Hot Flashes at 30: What You Need To Know - GenThirty
Hot flashes are indicative of menopause. Image credit: Pinterest

Hot flashes

The first clue? That sudden wave of heat that rises from nowhere and turns you into a human furnace. Hot flashes can hit at any time, leaving you red-faced and uncomfortable. You’ll be sitting in a meeting one minute and sweating like you’ve just run a marathon the next. Classic menopausal move.

Are Your Kid’s Mood Swings Normal Or A Deeper Mental Health Concern You ...
Mood swings. Image credit: Pinterest

Mood swings

From sweet to sour in 0.2 seconds—sound familiar? Mood swings can feel like you’re on a never-ending emotional rollercoaster. One minute you’re laughing at a joke, the next you’re tearing up over a commercial. It’s the ultimate emotional ride, and you’re strapped in for the duration.

The 10 Most Common Causes of Sleep Disruption and How to Fix Them – Nu ...
Sleep disruptions

Sleep disruptions

Ever had nights where your bed feels like a sauna? This signals insomnia, menopause-style. Between night sweats and racing thoughts, catching some quality sleep can feel like a distant memory. So, forget that 8-hour snooze and say hello to tossing and turning.

Irregular Menstrual Cycle: Possible Causes And Treatment Options ...
Period irregularities

Period irregularities

Menopause doesn’t just arrive overnight—it usually gives you some warning. One of the first signs is irregular periods. They might be heavier, lighter, or totally unpredictable. It’s your body’s way of saying, "We’re getting close to the end, but not quite yet."

Updated 22:12 IST, November 27th 2024

Recommended

Kuwait Bestows Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order On PM Modi | LIVE
India News
Australian Journalist Accuses Virat Kohli Of Scolding Female Journalist
SportFit
Stampede Tragedies in Nigeria: Christmas Charity Events Leave 32 Dead
World News
CID 2 X Review: Are ACP Pradyuman, Abhijeet, Daya As Good As Before?
Entertainment News
Ex-NASA Astronaut Describes Close Call With ‘2 Metallic Spherical’ UFOs
Science News
Kerala AKSHAYA AK-682 Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners
Info
We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.