IHCL, HSBC India Introduces Hospitality Credit Card: Know About Its Lifestyle Privileges
Is the HSBC India, IHCL powered hospitality credit card the right fit for your lifestyle choices? Find out that and more.
HSBC India, and Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) have introduced the country's first co-branded hospitality credit card, in collaboration with Visa.
The HSBC Taj credit card is premium in nature and is meant target those who seeks to luxury travelling, high-end lifestyle purchases, and difficult to sustain standards of living.
Key perks of HSBC Taj Credit Card
A single-night stay voucher for two at Taj Palaces like Taj Falaknuma Palace and Rambagh Palace.
Two-nights at IHCL 5-star property upon card activation.
Complimentary NeuPass Membership with Taj InnerCircle Platinum tier.
Exclusive access and discounts
Access to The Chambers, Taj Club lounges with high-tea offerings, and invitation-only events.
25% discount on room rates at participating Taj Palaces, Safaris, and hotels.
Spa treatment coupons with steam and sauna access.
Lifestyle benefits
Cheaper Emirates air ticket rates on outbound flights from India.
Complimentary luxury airport transfers via Blacklane.
Savings on duty-free shopping at Adani-operated airports.
Unlimited access to domestic and international airport lounges.
Discounts on partner labels from Starbucks to Tira
