In Pics: Your Ultimate Guide To Decorating Your Home Like Rhea Kapoor This Christmas

Christmas 2024: The countdown to Christmas is racing ahead, and there's no turning back now. With festivities in full swing, stylist Rhea Kapoor has joined the holiday spirit by hosting a heartwarming and dazzling pre-Christmas party at her home.

In her recent Instagram post, Rhea shared a glimpse into the celebration, giving us major decor and party inspiration. Here are some highlights you can take note:

(Rhea Kapoor's Pre-Christmas Party. Image: Instagram)

Colour palette

Some classics never go out of style, and Rhea sticks to the quintessential Christmas colours such as red, white, and green. With red taking the center stage, her decor embodies the festive spirit flawlessly. The vibrant palette sets the perfect holiday tone.

(Rhea Kapoor's Pre-Christmas Party. Image: Instagram)

Warm ambiance

Rhea Kapoor, the younger sister of actress Sonam Kapoor, knows exactly how to create a cozy atmosphere. She relied on soft, warm yellow lighting to enhance the snug and inviting vibe of her home. Yellow lights are known to complement cold-weather beautifully, adding a touch of warmth to any space. It’s no wonder they’re a staple in hotels and architectural designs for creating a welcoming environment.

(Rhea Kapoor's Pre-Christmas Party. Image: Instagram)

Attention to detail

Rhea’s expertise as a producer and stylist shines through in her meticulous attention to detail. To make her guests feel extra special, she provided personalized, name-printed Christmas hats alongside festive ornaments like Christmas socks adorned with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer motifs.

(Rhea Kapoor's Pre-Christmas Party. Image: Instagram)

Food galore

No Christmas party is complete without a delicious feast. Rhea’s table was a visual and culinary treat, featuring a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes that catered to every guest's preferences.

(Rhea Kapoor's Pre-Christmas Party. Image: Instagram)