As the world revelled into 2025, India witnessed a generation shift within three minutes after the birth of the first-Generation Beta child, Frankie Remruatdika Zadeng.

The new-born baby weighing 3.12 kg was delivered in Aizwal, Mizoram , at 12:03 am on January 1.

Frankie marks the beginning of an era that could be molded by ever-evolving technological integration and societal evolution.

Frankie, and other Gen Beta babies will be exposed to a world that thrives on artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and global connectivity shaping their lives.

What do you need to know about Generation Beta?

The term derived by Australian futurist Mark McCrindle encompasses children born from 2025 - 2039. These individuals will be the offspring of Millennials (Generation Y) and older Gen Z parents.

By 2035, Gen Beta would constitute 16 per cent of the population globally, signifying their role in the foreseeable future, and worldwide economic landscape.

Moreover, Gen Beta represents a pertinent chapter, which merges the physical, and digital worlds without a glitch. With AI embedded in education, workplaces, and entertainment, this generation will be digital natives to an unparalleled degree.

Generation Beta is expected to redefine how everyone lives, works, and interact. While India commemorates, the arrival of its first member in India, the world braces for a phase of innovation, adaptability, and transforming change.