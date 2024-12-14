Is Mark Zuckerberg's Gold Chain Auctioned Off At $40,500 Worth It?

From the time saver everyday tech guy wardrobe to donning a gold chain, a black t-shirt imprinted with a Latin phrase, social networking genius, and Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg's fashion sense has finally found a new direction.

For longest duration, Zuckerberg 's dress code would give you underdog vibes of someone in their initial stages of creating a tech-startup, or it would be likened to how grounded the billionaire likes to present himself as.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's 40th birthday post was captioned, “Grateful for my first 40 years! Priscilla threw me a little party and recreated a bunch of places I lived in the early days.”

Mark Zuckerberg's gold chain auctioned for 100 times its market value

The social-media networking tycoon's personal fashion has always been a focal point of discussion. Recently, his personalized gold-platted Cuban link gold vermeil chain was sold for $40,500 to an anonymous bidder that dubbed himself as "near".

This is considered close to 100 times than its original value, according to a Fortune report. The funds generated from the sale will go directly to a cause of the Facebook co-founder's choosing.

The fundraising platform Tiltify auctioned off one of Zuckerberg’s “gold chains he wore during the early days of experimenting with his new style", the report says.

The 6.5mm Cuban chain gold vermeil necklace, whose market value is only $425, according to media reports.

In an Instagram carousel dated May 15, Mark Zuckerberg was seen sharing a candid moment with Bill Gates.

Spoils belong to winning bid: What all did the highest bidder receive?

The winning bid contained much more than just gold chain that Zuckerberg wore to celebrate 40 years of existence. His wife Priscilla threw the tech-giant a small party in which she recreated a bunch of places he had lived in.