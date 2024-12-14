Published 14:39 IST, December 14th 2024
Is Mark Zuckerberg's Gold Chain Auctioned Off At $40,500 Worth It?
Mark Zuckerberg's fashion sense has finally found a new direction, and its surely worth more than the market price.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
From the time saver everyday tech guy wardrobe to donning a gold chain, a black t-shirt imprinted with a Latin phrase, social networking genius, and Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg's fashion sense has finally found a new direction.
For longest duration, Zuckerberg 's dress code would give you underdog vibes of someone in their initial stages of creating a tech-startup, or it would be likened to how grounded the billionaire likes to present himself as.
Mark Zuckerberg's gold chain auctioned for 100 times its market value
The social-media networking tycoon's personal fashion has always been a focal point of discussion. Recently, his personalized gold-platted Cuban link gold vermeil chain was sold for $40,500 to an anonymous bidder that dubbed himself as "near".
This is considered close to 100 times than its original value, according to a Fortune report. The funds generated from the sale will go directly to a cause of the Facebook co-founder's choosing.
The fundraising platform Tiltify auctioned off one of Zuckerberg’s “gold chains he wore during the early days of experimenting with his new style", the report says.
The 6.5mm Cuban chain gold vermeil necklace, whose market value is only $425, according to media reports.
Spoils belong to winning bid: What all did the highest bidder receive?
The winning bid contained much more than just gold chain that Zuckerberg wore to celebrate 40 years of existence. His wife Priscilla threw the tech-giant a small party in which she recreated a bunch of places he had lived in.
“Along with this iconic chain you will also receive an authenticity certification in the form of a personal video from the gold chain owner himself, Mark Zuckerberg, to congratulate you on continuing the legacy of this piece of jewelry,” according to the auction house page.
Also Read: Jeff Bezos’ Visit To Vikas Khanna’s Bungalow Felt Like A ‘Pilgrimage’ | Republic World
Updated 14:53 IST, December 14th 2024