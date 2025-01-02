Is Soil Beneath Your Feet A Battlefield Of Infections?

Whenever someone finds themselves on the beach shore, you'll keep hearing the elderly pointing out the perks of walking barefoot, however, a recently published study has revealed new insights that indicate downside to this refreshing leisurely activity.

According to a recent study led by Jingqiu Liao, Virginia Tech, the complex ecosystem might affect the ability to fight infections.

Soil bacteria can carry antibiotic resistance genes, microscopic instructions that can allow bacteria to survive through antibiotics. These genes can act as blueprints which get transmitted between bacteria species and initiates a harmful network.

Find out if walking barefoot is actually hazardous or not? Image credit: Pinterest

Key findings of this study

The study that got published in Nature Communications, a scientific journal, analyzed nearly 600 listeria genomes from soil samples across the US and how environmental factors can further the spread of antibiotic-resistant genes.



“Soil is an important reservoir of resistant bacteria and ARGs. Environmental factors can amplify ARGs by creating conditions that promote the survival, spread, and exchange of these genes among bacteria,” according to the official varsity release.

How does the transmission of resistant genes occur?