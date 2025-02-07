Jeet Adani To Marry Diva Shah Today: A Look At Venue And Guest List

Jeet Adani To Marry Diva Shah On Feb 7: The long-awaited day has finally arrived for Jeet Adani, son of Adani Group Chairperson, Gautam Adani, and Diva Shah, daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah to officially tie the knot on Feb 7, i.e. today.

The wedding festivities of India's richest families' children began on February 5, which included charity work alongside close family activities. Gautam Adani, who recently visited the Mahakumbh with his family, announced the wedding date of his son, Jeet Adani, and Diva Shah, who got engaged in March 2023.

Venue of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah's wedding

As per reports, the wedding of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah will take place in Gujarat 's Ahmedabad on 7 Feb, i.e. today.

Jeet Adani. Image: X

Guest List of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah's wedding

Gautam Adani who was raised in a very humble manner reveals while talking to the media that the wedding of his son Jeet Adani, and Diva Shah will be held in a very traditional and subtle way.

“My upbringing and our way of doing things are that of a common person from the working class. Jeet too is here for Ma Ganga’s blessings. The wedding will be a simple and traditional family affair," Chairperson of the Adani Group said.

Jeet Adani and Diva Shah. Image: ANI

All about Jeet Adani and Diva Shah

Jeet Adani is Adani Group's Chairperson, Gautam Adani's youngest son. He is currently, leading the Adani Airports business and Adani Digital Labs, focusing on strategic finance, capital markets, and risk and governance policy.

Before joining the Adani Group's CFO's office in 2019, Jeet was pursuing his education at the University of Pennsylvania's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.