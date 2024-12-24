Kozhikode’s Paragon Restaurant Ranks Among World’s Top 5 Iconic Food-Joints By Taste Atlas

Move over Michelin stars, there’s a new legend in town. Paragon Restaurant in Kozhikode, Kerala, has just snagged a prestigious spot at #5 on Taste Atlas’ list of the worlds 100 Most Iconic Restaurants. Yup, you read that right. This 85-year-old gem has officially secured its place among some of the world’s most renowned dining destinations. And no, it’s not just the biryani talking.

Paragon restaurant's claims legendary status for its Malabar cuisine

Founded in 1939, Paragon is more than just a restaurant; it's an institution. Famous for its Malabar cuisine, Paragon is particularly legendary for its biryani. On festive days, this iconic eatery churns out a jaw-dropping 700 to 1000 kilograms of biryani. Talk about feeding an army! But, before you get too excited for just one dish, know this: Paragon is a one-stop-shop for all things delicious. From the rich, coconut-based fish curry to crispy parottas, the menu is a celebration of Kerala’s finest.

And while the biryani steals the show, there are other must-try dishes you cannot miss. According to Sumesh Govind, Managing Director of Paragon Group, their fish curry, parotta, chicken stew, and the local sambar are just as legendary. Add a side of Chicken 65 or a tender coconut pudding, and you’ve got a meal that’s simply unbeatable.