Kumbh Mela vs Maha Kumbh: Key Differences Between These Two Religious Congregations

Maha Kumbh celebrated after 12 years is expected to attract millions of devotees to experience the largest religious gathering across the world that will be kicked off on January 3 and ends on February 26 in Prayagraj.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Timeline of main attractions in Prayagraj

Maha Kumbh 2025 is slated to begin on January 13. The event will commence on February 26. Shahi Snan, the main bathing rituals, is set to begin on January 14, ie Makar Sanjranti. Other dates for Shahi Snan are January 29 (Mauni Amavasya) and February 3 (Basant Panchmi).

The Shahi Snan, or Royal bath, is the event's highlight. Taking a dip in river Ganga on this day is considered highly auspicious.

What you need to know about Kumbh Mela

The festival is celebrated in every three years. However, the location of the festival keeps rotating every time between four cities, ie Haridwar, Ujjain, Nashik and Prayagraj. As per the rotation, the grand religious gathering is held in every location after twelve years.

Maha Kumbh Mela

Maha Kumbh Mela takes place once every twelve years, meanwhile Kumbh Mela occurs every three years. The festival can be likened to the Hailey's Comet of religious gatherings. This festival is a reminder of twelve cycles of the twelve years of Kumbh Mela.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: How is it different from Kumbh Mela?

The focal difference is the location of these two religious gatherings. Kumbh Mela takes place in four cities, however, Maha Kumbh Mela is always held in Prayagraj.

Another point of difference is the frequency of the religious gathering. Pilgrims can get the chance to attend Kumbh Mela once in every three years, but the anticipation around Maha Kumbh keeps building for twelve years.