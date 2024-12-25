Northern Lights Could Illuminate US Skies On Christmas 2024: Know How To Check Aurora Borealis

Christmas 2024 could be holding onto a sky-dazzling gift in its red bag, which as a result of celestial occurrence, caused by solar storms could brighten your Christmas skyline.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a geomagnetic storm watch for 25 December.

The phenomenon originates from coronal mass ejection (CME) that occurred on December 23. This CME was an after effect of a M8.9-class solar flare that might graze Earth’s magnetic field. Such instances are created by geomagnetic storms that lead to renders people speechless with views of NOAA forecasts minor storms, considered G1 on intensity scale.

Northern lights on Christmas 2024 night in the US is a major possibility. Image credit: Pinterest

Where should you be to witness northern lights on Christmas night?

The geomagnetic storm is expected to peak between 3:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. EST. Clear skies and low light pollution are essential for viewing. States like Montana, North Dakota, and Minnesota offer ideal conditions. High latitudes such as Michigan and Maine are likely to witness dazzling displays.

For those in central or southern states, surprises may occur. The storm’s intensity could extend the aurora’s reach, possibly including New York and Idaho. Mobile apps like "My Aurora Forecast" provide real-time visibility alerts for enthusiasts.

What causes the Aurora?