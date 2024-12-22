Sara Tendulkar’s Stunning Aussie Getaway: December Sun, Sand, And ‘Mermaid Vibes’

Sara Tendulkar just gave us serious vacation envy with her recent beach getaway in Australia, and yes, it’s as dreamy as it sounds. The 27-year-old made sure to document her time at the jaw-droppingly beautiful Lizard Island in Queensland, sharing Instagram snaps that screamed paradise.

Sara Tendulkar's mermaid-style beach vacation

From clear skies to turquoise waters and soft white sand, Sara’s holiday album is basically a masterclass in beachside relaxation. In one photo, she’s soaking up the sun in a breezy olive-green dress, showing off her enviable beach bod and effortlessly chic style. The dress, with its plunging neckline and backless design, was accessorized to perfection with gold bangles, heart-shaped earrings, a Rudraksha bracelet, and a straw hat. Can we say mermaid vibes?

Sara Tendulkar in an olive-green beach-ready dress. Image credit: Instagram

Sara's complete look: Know all about it

Sara kept her beach look breezy but glam, with beach waves, glowing skin, and a makeup look that included glossy pink lips and feathered brows. Her flawless vibe was rounded off with French manicured nails, because why not? And let’s not forget her stunning shell collection that made an appearance—adding just the right touch of coastal chic.

Fan-frenzy over Sara's look