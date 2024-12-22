Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Lifestyle News /
  • Sara Tendulkar’s Stunning Aussie Getaway: December Sun, Sand, And ‘Mermaid Vibes’

Published 08:27 IST, December 22nd 2024

Sara Tendulkar’s Stunning Aussie Getaway: December Sun, Sand, And ‘Mermaid Vibes’

Check out Sara Tendulkar's Australian gateway, where she's oozing mermaid vibes and much more.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Sara Tendulkar | Image: IG

Sara Tendulkar just gave us serious vacation envy with her recent beach getaway in Australia, and yes, it’s as dreamy as it sounds. The 27-year-old made sure to document her time at the jaw-droppingly beautiful Lizard Island in Queensland, sharing Instagram snaps that screamed paradise.

Sara Tendulkar's mermaid-style beach vacation

From clear skies to turquoise waters and soft white sand, Sara’s holiday album is basically a masterclass in beachside relaxation. In one photo, she’s soaking up the sun in a breezy olive-green dress, showing off her enviable beach bod and effortlessly chic style. The dress, with its plunging neckline and backless design, was accessorized to perfection with gold bangles, heart-shaped earrings, a Rudraksha bracelet, and a straw hat. Can we say mermaid vibes?

Sara Tendulkar in an olive-green beach-ready dress. Image credit: Instagram

Sara's complete look: Know all about it 

Sara kept her beach look breezy but glam, with beach waves, glowing skin, and a makeup look that included glossy pink lips and feathered brows. Her flawless vibe was rounded off with French manicured nails, because why not? And let’s not forget her stunning shell collection that made an appearance—adding just the right touch of coastal chic.

Fan-frenzy over Sara's look 

As always, the internet couldn’t get enough of Sara’s vacation style. Comments like “Mermaid vibes” and “Such a beauty” flooded her posts. Tania Shroff dropped a “okkkk aesthetic,” and even Tourism Australia got in on the action, calling it “one of the many slices of paradise on the Great Barrier Reef 💙.”

Updated 08:27 IST, December 22nd 2024

Recommended

India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices: S Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi Meets Emir of Kuwait, Attends Arabian Gulf Cup Opening Ceremony
India News
Christmas 2024: Heartfelt Wishes, Greetings To Share With Closed Ones
Lifestyle News
Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Cities You Absolutely Had To Visit This Year
Travel News
38 People Die in Crash Between Passenger Bus and Truck in Brazil
World News
'Still Alive': King Charles Jokes While Replying to Indian-Origin Man
Viral News
'Time For You to Step Aside': Indian-Origin MP's Letter to Trudeau
World News
Rocket From Yemen Strikes Tel Aviv, Injuring 16
World News
MEA Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, 7 Indians Among Injured
India News
Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.