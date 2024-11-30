Search icon
Published 23:03 IST, November 30th 2024

Seeking A New Way Of Deadlifting? Try This Effective Exercise With Trap Bars

These days innovation replaces the boredom people feel while performing a certain exercise. Try out trap bars.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Trap bars | Image: YouTube Screengrab

If your regular at the gym, then deadlifting, a strength bolstering exercise, is not as tempting as it might be for a beginner. These days innovation replaces the boredom people feel while performing a certain exercise.

While barbell might feel like the only way to go, trap bar deadlift is here to change your stance. Here’s why you should consider swapping out your barbell for a trap bar next time you hit the gym.

Trap Bar Deadlift Complete Guide – Muscles Trained, Benefits ...
Upright posture is crucial for preforming a perfect natural movement. Image credit: Unsplash

Natural movement pattern

The trap bar’s unique design allows you to stand inside the bar, rather than in front of it. This helps keep your center of gravity aligned, reducing the forward lean that often leads to lower back strain. The result? A more upright posture and a safer lift with less risk of injury, especially for beginners.

Deadlift 사진 | Unsplash에서 무료 이미지 다운로드
Trap bar deadlift activates your quads and hamstrings. Image credit: Pinterest

Greater power output

By shifting your body position, the trap bar deadlift activates your quads and hamstrings more efficiently, which can lead to greater power output. This makes it a fantastic option for athletes looking to improve their sprinting or explosive movements, as well as for those wanting to increase total-body strength.

Harnessing the Trap Bar Deadlift for Physical Development
A trap bar deadlift targets your full body. Image credit: Pinterest

The full body workout benefit

The trap bar encourages you to engage your whole body—core, glutes, hamstrings, and quads. It’s a more dynamic lift that hits multiple muscle groups without overloading your lower back like traditional deadlifts. This makes it ideal for those who want the benefits of a full-body workout with less stress on the spine.

Deadlift Pictures | Download Free Images on Unsplash
Trap bar deadlift. Image credit: Unsplash

Easier to master

Compared to the barbell deadlift, the trap bar is much easier to learn and master. Its user-friendly design encourages better form, helping you develop proper technique faster without compromising on the intensity of the lift.
 

