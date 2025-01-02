Search icon
  • Shruti Haasan Discusses Parent's Divorce: Know About The Impact Of Unhappy Marriages On Children

Published 21:48 IST, January 2nd 2025

Shruti Haasan Discusses Parent's Divorce: Know About The Impact Of Unhappy Marriages On Children

Shruti Hassan open ups about key lessons her parents' divorce taught her at an early age, and societal pressure on continuing an unhappy marriage.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Actress Shruti Hassan | Image: IANS

The Bollywood actress, and daughter of Kamal Hassan and Sarika Thakur, Shruti Haasan recently discussed about her thoughts on how expectations of society leads to a mental barrier that creates harmful environments rather than ideal ones.

During the podcast-styled interview with Pinkvilla, the actress speaks about how being regardless of being born into a family of prominence, the challenges that her parents' divorce created were still the same.

“See, I was born in a very beautiful family. Artistic, intelligent parents, and by the grace of God, lots of comforts. But I have seen the other side of it as well. When my parents split up, everything changed," the Premam lead actress said.

"That’s when I realised the value of financial independence, personality dependent independence. Especially being a daughter and seeing that mumma walked out of a marriage, it taught me an important lesson on why it is important for a woman to be independent,” she said.

Shruti Haasan reveals she was 'glad' her parents separated. Know why ...
(L-R) Shruti Haasan with her mother Sarika Thakur, and father Kamal Hassan.

 

Shruti Haasan highlight's role of societal pressure in marriages

She revealed that her parents’ divorce, finalized in 2004, had a deep impact on both her and her sister, Akshara. However, she stressed that in some cases, parents remain together despite significant differences, which can ultimately cause even more harm to their children. “Of course it is painful, for the children as well as the parents. This is a normal part of so many homes today. And it is not like it is painful only when the parents are getting separated. There are homes, where, for society, the parents live together, sometimes there is more pain in those homes because it’s hidden,” Shruti said.

This sentiment brings attention to the pressures placed on families to maintain appearances, even when it might be detrimental to the well-being of the individuals involved.

Divorce and Children | Families First Pediatrics
Consequences of an unhappy marriage. Image credit: Pinterest

Emotional and psychological impact on children

Growing up in households where parents stay together solely due to societal expectations rather than personal happiness can deeply affect children’s emotional and psychological well-being. The impacts can be significant, shaping their outlook on relationships and sense of self.”

Children who grow up in households where parents stay together despite unresolved conflicts often experience significant emotional and psychological impacts. 

Emotionally, they may endure chronic anxiety and stress due to sensing underlying tension and unspoken conflicts between their parents. This constant unease can take a toll on their mental health.

Additionally, witnessing a lack of affection or genuine connection between parents can confuse children about what constitutes a healthy relationship, potentially affecting their future partnerships.”

Psychologically, a tense home environment can undermine a child’s sense of worth and safety, contributing to low self-esteem and diminished self-confidence. Exposure to passive-aggressive behaviours or suppressed emotions may also hinder their ability to identify, express, or regulate their own feelings effectively.

 

Updated 21:49 IST, January 2nd 2025

