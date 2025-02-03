The Da Vinci Code Author Dan Brown Set To Return With Much-Awaited Novel ‘The Secret of Secrets’ On Sep 9

New Delhi: In good news for Dan Brown fans, "The Da Vinci Code" author is all set to return with the much-awaited new novel in the famed Robert Langadon series, titled "The Secret of Secrets", on September 9 this year.

The upcoming thriller, touted to be Brown's most "ambitious novel" till date, is releasing eight years after "Origin" (2017) -- his last novel in the series. It aims to continue the action-packed journey of Dan Brown's famous character Harvard symbologist Langdon.

"'The Secret of Secrets' is by far the most intricately plotted and ambitious novel I’ve written to date – and also the most fun. Writing it has been an unforgettable journey of discovery,” the 60-year-old American author said in a statement.

Brown first introduced Langdon to readers in 2000 with "Angels & Demons", followed by five captivating novels, including "The Da Vinci Code", "The Lost Symbol", "Inferno", and "Origin", each packed with action and mystery.

"The Secret of Secrets" will be published by Penguin Random House.

"Dan Brown has created a new Robert Langdon thriller that will mesmerize and delight readers across the world. The hallmarks of Dan’s books – codes, art, history, religion, and cutting-edge science – are on full display alongside a propulsive plot. And we find one of fiction’s greatest heroes, Robert Langdon, in love and on the run in one of the most mysterious and beautiful cities in the world. 'The Secret of Secrets' is Dan’s best novel yet and this will be the biggest publishing event of 2025,” said Penguin Random House global CEO Nihar Malaviya.

The plot of the upcoming novel, as per the publishers, is set around Langdon accompanying a celebrated academic, Katherine Solomon, to a lecture she’s been invited to give in Prague. But soon Langdon’s world spirals out of control when she disappears without a trace from their hotel room.

"Far from home and well out of his comfort zone, Langdon must pit his wits against forces unknown to recover the woman he loves... This is a battlefield unlike any he has previously experienced, one on which he must fight not for his only life, but for the future of humanity itself," they added.