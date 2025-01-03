Search icon
Published 19:17 IST, January 3rd 2025

What Is Nanoship? This Viral Dating Trend Is All Set To Rule 2025

Nanoship is a short-lived love story without any commitment, while creating lasting memories.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
What is Nanoship? | Image: Pexels

Just as we step into the new year, a new dating trend has emerged and getting more eyeballs than any dating trend. After a string of dating trends that has gone viral, another term which has recently been added to the list is called ‘Nanoship’.

Wondering what is ‘Nanoship’?

A new dating trend ‘Nanoship’ is coined by Tinder - an online dating platform, in their 2024 "Year In Swipe" report. It simply means dating someone you like for love or intimacy without any expectation or commitment.

One X user, previously Twitter, explaining what is nanoship, he beautifully describes, “Nanoships are tiny romantic exchanges ranging from a shared smile to a quick chat, all encapsulated in the joy of the moment.”

Nanoship is not as same as Situationship

Unlike other traditional dating trends like situationship that took the world by storm, Nanoship is different from all of those that were in vogue.

When you’re in a situationship with another person it means you get physically and emotionally intimate with them with expectations but are not sure to make a commitment for a lifetime.

The new trend that is introduced by Tinder, Nanoship, is actually shorter than situationship. It is a short-lived love story without any commitment, while creating lasting memories.

As per reports, the concept about this new dating trend is to appreciate the nano moments of interacting with someone who brought joy into your life. Nanoship could occur anywhere, even in public transport or a party.
 

Updated 19:17 IST, January 3rd 2025

