Published 10:13 IST, December 4th 2024

Who Is Maryam Faisal? Everything About Pakistani TikToker Whose MMS Leaked Online

In a distressing turn of events, Maryam Faisal became the fifth social media influencer embroiled in an MMS leak. Know more about her...

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Pakistani TikToker Maryam Faisal | Image: @Saweera2067514/X

Who Is Maryam Faisal? Everything About Pakistani TikToker Whose MMS Leaked Online: It’s a tough time for celebrities in Pakistan , as five Pakistani stars have recently become targets of data breaches. Following Influencers Minahil Malik, Kanwal Aftab, Mathira Mohammad, and Imsha Rehman, popular TikToker Maryam Faisal is the latest victim of an alleged leaked MMS.  

Who is Maryam Faisal?  

Maryam Faisal is a well-known TikToker from Pakistan, boasting over 600,000 followers on the platform and millions of likes on her posts. She is well-received for her creative content, including lifestyle videos, lip-sync performances, and dances for which TikTok is widely recognized.  

In a distressing turn of events, Maryam Faisal became the fifth social media influencer embroiled in an MMS leak, allegedly depicting an intimate moment with a male partner.  

How did the MMS leak trend start?  

The trend began in October with influencer Minahil Malik, whose alleged intimate video with her boyfriend was reportedly leaked online.  

Malik, who has 18 lakh followers on Instagram, was last active on the platform on October 30, when she shared an emotional farewell post related to the scandal. She wrote, "It was not easy for me but I’m done. It’s hard to say goodbye. No fights. Spread love. I’m leaving. I will miss you. I love you. Take care.”

 

Updated 15:19 IST, December 4th 2024

Pakistan

