Published 19:55 IST, December 27th 2024

Winter Rain Spells Across Delhi-NCR: Know Its Effects On City Temperature

Delhi-NCR experiences winter rain showers, know all about how it impacts your climate and temperature.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Delhi rains | Image: PTI

Delhi-NCR experiences rain spells on December 27 and registered the lowest temperature as 12 degrees Celsius today, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

While awareness regarding summer rainfall is known for bringing respite from the burning heat, winter rainfall is a phenomenon that seeks clarity.

Is winter rainfall a normal occurrence?

Rainfall during winter period is rare and occurs as a result of a weather phenomenon known as the western disturbance. These disturbances occur due to northwest winds that spread from the Mediterranean region. These winds interact with the atmosphere to create pressure conditions conducive to rain. Disturbances that follow as a result of this causes alterations in weather patterns, affecting southern and northern parts of India.

Can rain influence your city's winter temperature? 

While the winter season is generally dry, rain is known to have both a dipping, and warming affect based on where you're located at. Rain spells can lead to drop in temperatures to drop further due to the mix of cooler temperatures and humidity hike from the rain, which leads to a stronger sense of cold. This dual effect – lower temperatures and higher humidity – amplifies the chilly conditions.

Interestingly, the impact on temperature also depends on the severity of the cold. In regions with extreme cold, such as the Himalayan foothills, the rain can slightly reduce the intensity of the cold. On the other hand, if rainfall occurs in areas that are already cold but not excessively so, it may have a warming effect. 

Updated 19:57 IST, December 27th 2024

