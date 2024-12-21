Winter Solstice 2024: Know When To Witness The Shortest Day And Longest Night

Ready to embrace the magic of the winter solstice? Mark your calendars! On Saturday, December 21, 2024, the Northern Hemisphere will experience its shortest day and longest night—a cosmic event that’s as scientific as it is symbolic.

What makes the winter solstice so special? It’s all about Earth’s 23.5-degree tilt. While the North Pole leans farthest from the Sun, the South Pole basks in its longest daylight hours. This celestial dance gives us fewer daylight hours and extended nighttime—perfect for stargazing or cozying up indoors.

Winter Solstice is also referred to as hibernal solstice. Image credit: Pinterest

The exact time of solstice

In India, the solstice officially occurs at 2:49 PM IST, with sunrise at 7:10 AM and sunset at 5:29 PM IST. Across the globe, the timing varies: 9:49 AM GMT in London and 4:49 AM EST in New York. Wherever you are, this marks the Sun’s lowest position in the sky, giving us that brief, poetic pause before days start to lengthen.

The winter solstice isn’t just a scientific event; it’s a cultural and spiritual milestone. Image credit: Pinterest

Why does it matter?

The winter solstice isn’t just a scientific event; it’s a cultural and spiritual milestone. Ancient civilizations celebrated it as a time of renewal and hope. Today, it reminds us of nature’s rhythms—proof that brighter days always follow darker nights.

This phenomenon also explains the seasonal chill. With sunlight reaching the Northern Hemisphere at a shallow angle, temperatures drop, and the days feel shorter. Meanwhile, the Southern Hemisphere enjoys its warmest, sunniest days.

Celebrate the balance of light and dark