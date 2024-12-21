Search icon
Published 14:51 IST, December 21st 2024

Winter Solstice 2024: Know When To Witness The Shortest Day And Longest Night

The Northern Hemisphere will experience its shortest day and longest night on December 21. Know all about this rare cosmic event.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Winter solstice: Know all about this day | Image: Unsplash

Ready to embrace the magic of the winter solstice? Mark your calendars! On Saturday, December 21, 2024, the Northern Hemisphere will experience its shortest day and longest night—a cosmic event that’s as scientific as it is symbolic.

What makes the winter solstice so special? It’s all about Earth’s 23.5-degree tilt. While the North Pole leans farthest from the Sun, the South Pole basks in its longest daylight hours. This celestial dance gives us fewer daylight hours and extended nighttime—perfect for stargazing or cozying up indoors.

8 Things to Know About the Winter Solstice
Winter Solstice is also referred to as hibernal solstice. Image credit: Pinterest

The exact time of solstice

In India, the solstice officially occurs at 2:49 PM IST, with sunrise at 7:10 AM and sunset at 5:29 PM IST. Across the globe, the timing varies: 9:49 AM GMT in London and 4:49 AM EST in New York. Wherever you are, this marks the Sun’s lowest position in the sky, giving us that brief, poetic pause before days start to lengthen.

What is the Winter Solstice?
The winter solstice isn’t just a scientific event; it’s a cultural and spiritual milestone. Image credit: Pinterest

Why does it matter?

The winter solstice isn’t just a scientific event; it’s a cultural and spiritual milestone. Ancient civilizations celebrated it as a time of renewal and hope. Today, it reminds us of nature’s rhythms—proof that brighter days always follow darker nights.

This phenomenon also explains the seasonal chill. With sunlight reaching the Northern Hemisphere at a shallow angle, temperatures drop, and the days feel shorter. Meanwhile, the Southern Hemisphere enjoys its warmest, sunniest days.

 

Celebrate the balance of light and dark

From ancient rituals to modern reflections, the solstice connects us to Earth’s wonders. It’s a reminder of balance, renewal, and the promise of longer, brighter days ahead. So, light a candle, gaze at the stars, and let this celestial event inspire you.

Updated 14:52 IST, December 21st 2024

